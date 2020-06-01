World

10 dream holiday homes in Italy

nj June 1, 2020
10-dream-holiday-homes-in-italy

Spending holidays in Italy, in houses with swimming pools, perhaps near the sea. Or in the countryside or in the luxury of exotic gardens. To experience the discreet charm and security of exclusive privacy. And cheer the senses with dinners under the stars and bathrooms with a view.

For example in a 19th century villa with swimming pool in Baroque Sicily , in a design residence overlooking the sea in Cefalù, or in a five-star refuge with private rocky beach between Amalfi and Positano .

Or even in one of the largest estates in central Italy, owned by the same family for generations, in the hills of Umbria ; in a Tuscan farmhouse of the eighteenth century immersed in the fields of the Val d'Orcia; in a dammuso inside an agricultural estate on the island of Pantelleria where extra virgin olive oil and zibibbo grapes are produced.

We have found 10 dream holiday homes in Italy. To find harmony between body and soul . And rediscover the pleasure of living outdoors and being with your family.

Browse them in the gallery above!

Cover photo: Casa Privata, Praiano

nj

