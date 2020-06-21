10-false-myths-about-food-and-diet-from-the-ministry-of-health

How many times have we been offered alcohol as a “digestive” after a meal? Or how many times have we heard of “taking a dip” to warm up? Too bad that alcohol does not have either of these two properties . In fact, in fact, on the one hand it slows down digestion and produces gastric hypersecretion with altered emptying of the stomach, on the other it causes vasodilation which gives us a short sense of heat, but which entails further cooling of the body. Ah, and for the record: it is not even an aphrodisiac drink, as it exerts depressive effects on the central nervous system, if anything worsening the performance in the bedroom.

It is just an example of the numerous false myths that circulate on the subject of nutrition and diet , areas where there is a constant swarm of new fashions without any scientific basis (or on the basis of studies not yet verified by third parties, as well as the correct scientific method instead). To summarize all these erroneous beliefs, even very recent, by providing the right guidelines for healthy eating, is the Ministry of Health in a specific document resulting from an accurate and long work (thousands of publications examined) with numerous experts in the relevant fields.

As can be seen from the report of over 200 pages, in our country there has been passed from a third of under-nourished population in the thirties to an overweight today that almost affects 60% of Italians , with the 21% of obese . In general, this is a growing problem in the whole of Europe and in all developed or developing territories, which affects above all the poorest and least educated groups, promoting, among other things, cardiovascular problems and diseases (the before cause of death in Italy).

Our country, then, is “black jersey” for the rate of overweight and childhood obesity , which concern one in three children, with a prevalence in the South. This also happens because, especially among young people, we are gradually moving away from our traditional Mediterranean diet, which is instead excellent for health , healthier and much more sustainable for the environment than diets rich in animal proteins for example (not surprisingly it was named “Intangible Heritage of Humanity” by Unesco). Meanwhile, on the other side of the coin, we are witnessing an increase (including among men) of eating disorders such as bulimia and anorexia.

The truth is that even if the “middle ways” hardly become popular and in general they are less appealing, as the report confirms a correct diet (intended as a generic diet and not by weight loss ) must be rich in foods, complete and varied . No, therefore, to alleged “shortcuts”, to arbitrary restrictions and to all those intensive fashions, such as “avocado of health” (it has the same benefits as olive oil, but to grow and export it all over the world you are deforesting South America). Yes, however, to correct information, to more cereals and vegetable proteins (legumes in primis ), to the attention to saturated fats, salt and sugars (such as those “hidden” in salty products) and overall to the balance between the extremes.

In the gallery above all the false myths about food and diet , from whole products to light ones, extrapolated for you from the report of the Ministry of Health.

