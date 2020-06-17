10-inland-restaurants-for-the-summer

Let's face it: before the coronavirus, the concept of the “out of the way” place – during the summer – was considered eccentric by an exception. Now everything has changed, perhaps not forever, but it is so. In the coming months – surveys and analyzes say – the majority of Italians do not want to get too far from home but at the same time dream of resting in nature and especially with few people around. It is not a trend, but a logical consequence of what happened.

Hence our selection of clubs, which have in common a good distance from tourist destinations and a great quality of offer , almost always in the hands of historic families or people who have collected the honor and burden of continuing the previous activity.

Kitchen without modernism of manner but with the correct attention to the contemporary, indispensable today. They are places where you can taste dishes related to the territory and tradition, certainly with respect for zero km (moreover, concept not always lucid or sometimes misinterpreted) but without particular obsessions.

You will find surprising recipes, straddling the ancient and the present, since the culinary world has changed (well before Covid – 19): the same soup can be just as good if cooked with a lighter and more precise hand. They are all local in areas of charm, which make simplicity and hospitality a strong point. They do not ask for a salty ticket, precisely because they are not part of the starry or aspiring show-food. With about thirty euros even less (obviously without wine) you are fine. We guarantee