10-italian-roads-to-go-at-least-once-in-a-lifetime

For weeks we had to give up the movements , including those that lead us to discover our beautiful regions. But now we are free to explore our country again; and why not spend time on some of the most fascinating streets too?

Get in the car (or motorbike), turn on the radio, set the destination on Google Maps, clutch lowered, gear engaged and off you go. Many of us are used to seeing only an instrumental action in the guide that allows you to move from point A to point B in the shortest possible time.

But you will have noticed that in some cases driving can happen much more. It is not unusual, for example, to have the feeling of emptying one's head from the thoughts that haunt us; a sort of liberating effect that magically takes shape behind the wheel.

And then we must not forget that still of a journey it deals with all the poetic imagination that this brings with it. New places are discovered, driving; and sitting on your car you can gain innovative points of view on places you thought you knew well.

But, here, no doubt not all roads have the same charm. Probably what you travel every day to go to work is not fascinating at all (and even if it were, considering the place where it leads you, you might not notice it).

The Italian streets in many cases they are definitely breathtaking. Obviously, it could only be so in a country like ours that emanates beauty from every stone. We therefore asked the young man Denis Tarantello , alias Sinnaggagghiri , to suggest ten roads scattered around the peninsula that for various reasons can fascinate those who get behind the wheel. And he knows it because in life he spends most of his time driving in search of new exciting itineraries. There is the road all bends, the most adrenaline one, but also those where – while maintaining attention on what you do – drive surrounded by breathtaking views.

You can find them all in the gallery together with the related maps in case you want to get behind the wheel this weekend.

(Photo: a road in Chianti, © Stock Adobe).

