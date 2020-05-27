10-pairs-of-celebs-compared:-how-important-is-the-difference-in-age?

Do you know what a may-december relationship is? It's a love story between two people with a great age difference. You weren't expecting it, huh? I read it the other day in reference to the couple Mary Kate Olsen-Olivier Sarkozy : 33 years she, 50 him and a divorce (in full global pandemic) because of age-related differences. May and December , obviously, are not the months of birth. But they represent spring and winter. Two seasons at the antipodes to indicate a relationship in which we find ourselves experiencing different stages of life .

But there are those who, precisely for this reason, choose and do not leave. Like Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz , 16 years to divide them but a marriage that lasts despite the prejudices (of others). This nice English way of saying, however, contains a great truth. Without winter there would be no spring.

So, here are 5 couples of fresh break up celebs compared to 5 couples who resist, to answer a simple question: does the difference in age weigh on a couple?

MARY KATE OLSEN AND OLIVIER SARKOZY: 17 YEARS OF DIFFERENCE



They started dating in 2012 (she had 25 and he 42), they married 3 years later and left a week ago, when the actress asked the judge to speed up the divorce proceedings. The cause of such a stormy end? Children. Not the ones he'd already had since his first marriage, Margot (18) and Julien (15 ), but those never wanted together with the twin Olsen . Here age has always played a significant role. The wedding arrived, yes, but with difficulty: at the beginning he didn't want to, given that he had already been married. Children, no. It is clear that, when the desire to make a family disappears (in this case, because one of them already has one), the couple cannot last long. Mary Kate is still in the spring of her life, Olivier is already in hibernation. Different seasons, different goals. So their ways were divided and the giant and the girl showed us that, in the end, it wasn't the centimeters that divided them. But the age difference.

SCOTT DISICK AND SOFIA RICHIE: 15 YEARS OF DIFFERENCE



Among the model (22) and the ex-husband of Kourtney Kardashian (37) There are 15 years of difference. Together since 2017, they are fresh from rupture. Scott would not have withstood the emotional difficulties of the quarantine : while always showing peace with Sofia , he explained that he needs a break. The couple could end in the classic cliché. He, left by his wife because he was foolish with the others. She, very young and beautiful. Instead, despite the initial concerns of America's largest family, the triangle worked great for a while. So much so that the heir of Lionel Richie went on vacation with her, him and the 3 baby Disick . “If there is Kourtney you are much more sophisticated. You act like a child with me. ' More obvious than that. Despite her young age, Sofia has proven to be a lady. She never broke up, even when Scott declared that the mother of her children will always be her soul mate. He took the complete package, never intruding. Those who are older do not always have something to teach. In the case of Scott , there is only to learn.

MEGAN FOX AND BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN: 13 YEARS OF DIFFERENCE



The fact that in 2002 the actor of Beverly Hills 90210 had already had a child by the colleague of set Vanessa Marcil did not prevent him, 8 years later, to marry Megan Fox and to give birth to another 3. But in the 2020, to the tenth anniversary, the couple made it to the end credits. 13 years of difference (34 years she, 47 years he) and a peaceful break up: «We had a wonderful story , I will love her forever and I know it will be like that for her too, “explained Brian Austin Green . The reason? Last winter, while filming the last film effort away from home, the actress realized that she was not missing her husband. Independence rediscovered, however, yes. “Sooner or later, butterflies get bored of spending too much time on a flower,” he said. «They begin to feel suffocated. The world is big and they want to experience it ». But after confronting each other, the two put aside the disagreements and managed everything in a mature way for the sake of their children. Indeed, they will spend the summer holidays together. A butterfly is not spring. The age difference, perhaps, yes.

CHERYL COLE AND LIAM PAYNE: 10 YEARS OF DIFFERENCE



Galeotte were two editions of X FACTOR (and maybe the wink during the auditions, when Liam He was old 14). Obviously, joking. Also because, at the time, the 24 enne Cheryl was already a pop star and had just married Ashley Cole . After the breakup, another marriage (flash) with a French businessman. In 2015, with two divorces behind him, he starts with the singer of One Direction , which this time of years has 22. Class '83 she,' 93 he, 10 round years of difference and a son, Bear , arrived in 2017. The separation, two years later, announced on Twitter . «We have many problems and difficulties. In every relationship there are good times and bad times. However we will overcome them together and this is the most important thing for me ». Words of a family man (23 enne) that you don't expect. It is not known what separated them. Perhaps the too many commitments of him, taken from the solo career. Perhaps, differences of character. The fact is that their breakup had caused great pain for Liam , who however had found happiness in the arms of Maya Henry (20). Now, it seems to be over. Perhaps the different life needs counted, which are not always due to age.

LOUIS GARREL AND VALERIA BRUNI TEDESCHI: 19 YEARS OF DIFFERENCE



Today 55 her, 36 he, have been together several years. But both are very reserved, they don't use social media too much and little or nothing is known about their breakup. What we do know is that the two adopted a Senegalese girl, who appeared in the last film directed by her, I villeggianti . Perhaps, just the autobiographical account of how things went. Since, in the film, the protagonist is left by her younger husband for another. How does the story end? She spits in his face before he leaves forever. Also Louis Garrel left her for a younger one, marrying Laetitia Casta . Let's not forget that she was ten years with Stefano Accorsi , who is now with Bianca Vitali , who has 21 years younger of him. In short, this carousel of loves with different ages that reminds us that the main rule is always one: to love whoever we want as long as it makes us feel good.

HEIDI KLUM E TOM KAULITZ: 16 YEARS OF DIFFERENCE



Heidi Klum , world famous supermodel, 47 years next month. 3 active weddings, one of which was very young. The second, with Seal (which has 10 years older than her) from which she had 3 children. In the middle, a tormented relationship with Flavio Briatore , with whom he conceived his first daughter Leni (but legally recognized by the singer and ex-husband). The third time on the altar arrives in 2019 with Tom Kaulitz , 31 years to be accomplished in September and twin of Bill , historical leader of the Tokio Hotel . He too had already been married (with Ria Sommerfeld , 7 years older than him). In short, in spite of the all too abused and stereotyped definition of toy boy (which is used to indicate when a mature woman attends a much smaller man, as if he were a toy and not a consensual choice). Heidi and Tom , after so much wandering, they found each other. Today they spend the quarantine with her 4 children and do nothing but publish romantic social shots in which they sing, dance and have fun. Love comes at any age. Let's get a reason.

ROONEY MARA AND JOAQUIN PHOENIX: 11 YEARS OF DIFFERENCE



And, according to the latest news, a baby arriving for the summer. The couple of actors has been together since 2016: they met on the set of Maria Maddalena , where he played Jesus and she, needless to say, the Magdalene . The last time we saw them they were biting a vegan hamburger on the stairs of the Academy : Joaquin Phoenix (46) had just received the Oscar for Joker and Rooney Mara (35) was by his side as always. Today, it is rumored that the two are expecting a baby. This is why, even more so, they would be spending the quarantine in Los Angeles without contact with the outside world. In 2019 there was the official engagement, but the wedding date has not yet been made official. The age difference? Ever since they found each other it seems they have never felt the burden. Despite being very discreet about their private life (no social or too many words) in public they have always proved to be more close-knit and in love than ever. They are beautiful and very sweet, like two swallows in spring.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS AND NICK JONAS: 10 YEARS OF DIFFERENCE



The difference years for the two of them have never been a problem. 3 years after his first direct message on Instagram (from him) and a year and a half after the fairytale wedding in style Bollywood (after only 3 releases together!), Nick Jonas (28) and Priyanka Chopra (38) are one of the most admired couples of the star system. Ok, the singer of Jonas Brothers older women have always liked: before her, he had attended Demi Moore ( 30 extra round years). But, as a friend of Nick explained, “he has always been very mature for his age, he is an ancient soul”. The fact is that, at the first meeting with the actress (during the night of the Oscars ), he was bewitched. So much to declare: “But where have you been all this time?”. Prejudices have not stopped them. Their love, born quickly, has grown with them strengthening over time. She took his surname, explaining that “it doesn't take anything away from me, but she says that I am also Mrs. Jonas “. There is a song that Nick thought especially for her, I believe . Not surprisingly, he says: Well, call me crazy / And people saying that we move too fast / But I've been waiting, and for a reason / Ain't no turning back . Here age does not count. At least, not if the others say so.

KRIS JENNER AND COREY GAMBLE: 25 YEARS OF DIFFERENCE



The word toy boy is also usually used in reference to Corey Gamble , boyfriend 38 enne della momager 64 enne Kris Jenner , with whom he makes a fixed couple since 2014. Not a simple affair or the whim of a moment, but a relationship (she calls it her third great love) that has lasted for almost 6 years. Two marriages for her: the first with the lawyer Robert Kardashian (4 children together) and the second with the former Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner (from which he had Kendall and Kylie ). So far, everything is normal. If it were not for the fact that, by virtue of the 26 years that separate them, Corey has never been accepted by most of the family. Or from Kourtney , Kim , Khloé and even from Kanye West , who consider him a stranger. To tell it was the same Kris : «When you question my relationship with Corey you hurt my feelings. But don't you understand that he is taking care of me like no other man in my life? ». Maybe the worries have good reasons, maybe not. For sure, their relationship is very physical and the two are not afraid to show it. Not even in public. Just think that, once, they even had sex in the office of Kylie (making everyone leave the room first). In short, Corey and Kris are happy and this is, in the end, the only thing that matters.

AARON TAYLOR JOHNSON AND SAM TAYLOR-WOOD: 23 YEARS OF DIFFERENCE



Dizzying numbers for the couple formed by the actor 30 enne and the director Sam Taylor-Wood , who is years old 53. When they got married (in 2012) he even took her surname. “Even if you wouldn't say, we are a traditional couple, in the old way.” 3 years before, when he has only one 19, announce the engagement. He comments thus: “I am an old soul, she is a young soul. We don't see the difference in age, we only see ourselves ». A few months later, the two announce that they are expecting their first child. After the wedding, a little girl also arrives. Of course, the director of 50 shades of gray already had two daughters born from the previous marriage, but it is another life, if compared to that lived with Aaron . In spite of the prejudices, the relationship is proceeding at full speed. To clear every cliché, they even made the same tattoo. In spite of all the danger : a song by Paul McCartney and a clear tribute to the choice to be together. Despite the dangers and differences.

