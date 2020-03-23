10-things-we-know-(and-don't-know)-about-the-coronavirus-epidemic

From containment measures to the elusive peak, passing through vaccines, immunity, prevention, lethality, epidemic history and intensive care, some of the fundamental things we know about Covid – 19. Or at least we know we don't know

Just over a month has passed since the official announcement of the first case of positivity to coronavirus for an infected person on our national territory. A month that seems almost an eternity, if we think about how much the lives of all Italians have changed in these few weeks. And a month in which the world of information – and also social media and chatting with friends and relatives – has been almost monopolized from the issue Covid – 19 .

Tidying up everything we know today about the coronavirus, even if only in an epidemic, scientific and health sense, would mean collecting an infinite amount of material, many studies and evaluations are possible on what's going on in Italy and in the rest of the world. For this we have collected here a selection of some things that we know but which are perhaps a little less known , next to others who are very famous precisely because it is essential to know them. Without forgetting what, paraphrasing Socrates, the scientific community knows it doesn't know , i.e. those issues on which at the moment we can not help but to suspend judgment .

1. We know: after how much containment takes effect

We assume that the day zero is adopted on a certain population a very effective measure for the containment of coronavirus infection: after how much would we see the effects? Of course it would be a progressive phenomenon , but it is possible today to give a more than acceptable quantification of this period of time . We know that the incubation period of Covid – 19 is in most cases of 4-7 days , with the possibility of it being shorter but also extending up to a couple of weeks. Compared to the onset of the first symptoms, according to what the Higher Institute of Health has estimated, in the most serious cases that can have a fatal outcome, they spend on average 4 days before hospitalization in hospital , and 4 others before the eventual death . So if we pretended to observe a deviation in the epidemic curve of deaths, we could expect the most significant effect to start around two weeks from day zero, although of course it would be a phenomenon spread over time and which lasts at least for the whole third week (our lockdown , for the record, started with the decree Dpcm of March 9 ).

Of course, this time could be somewhat reduced in an ideal world where we could dab all the people every day, but in reality we know well that, indeed, there are many people who contract the virus and do not come never diagnosed , and that therefore only ICU admissions and deaths are data that guarantee a relative (but not absolute) statistical reliability . What is sure, in any case, is that the effects of any containment measure are invisible at least for the first ones 10 days from adoption, and that what we are seeing today is still the result of what happened in the early March. Taking into account that no measure is at 100% effective , the desired final effect will be even more diluted over time.

2. We don't know: if the virus goes away by itself

The hypothesis, chatted for months now, is that with the arrival of summer the Sars-Cov-2 virus can disappear by itself, thanks to the effect of the milder temperatures or more humid air . At the moment this theory is no more than a simple optimistic hypothesis , founded only on the hope that the new coronavirus will behave in a similar way to other viruses such as that of the seasonal flu , that is, that it decreases its danger and contagiousness with the advance of spring.

If things go well, the virus will be able to resist much less outside the human body, it will degrade much more easily thanks to the action of the humid heat and circulation will also be disadvantaged by rooms that are gradually more airy . Even in 2003 with the Sars virus, according to scientists, the summer season helped to contain the epidemic. However, it is also true that during the summer new outbreaks of the same virus were triggered, which in the case of Mers even the heat seems to have favored the strengthening of the infection , and that for Sars-Cov-2 today we are seeing cases of positive people even in countries where the temperature is already high. In short: since it is a new pathogen, nobody can know for sure what will happen, and it is good not to create false promises .

The other issue is the link with the smog . According to some, there is a correlation between air pollution and the proliferation of viral respiratory infections, and therefore it would be necessary to drastically reduce the emissions of particulate matter as an additional containment measure. In fact, to date there is no scientifically solid cause-effect relationship that demonstrates how a reduced pollution of the air results in an appreciable decrease in infections.

(illustration: Getty Images)

3. We know: there are many hoaxes in circulation

By now there are hundreds , between audio shared on WhatsApp, conspiracy theories, social theories and false myths about diagnostic tests , methods of prevention and DIY recipes for masks and disinfectants. From the beginning of the year, even before the infection officially arrived in our country, the amount of fake news with a coronavirus theme it is such that it makes little sense to follow the debunking of every single rumor and bizarre theory.

It is better if anything to accept the state of affairs: in the midst of a great deal well done information , or at least free of spans in the air, there are also false reports. Be wary of the audio note received on WhatsApp from the friend of the friend, do not follow strange diets and take responsibility for verify the authenticity of a content before sharing it with others could be three good steps in the right direction.

4. We don't know: how many people died

Also the number of deaths of coronavirus positive people, in a sense, the last hand to hope to be able to make sensible statistical analysis, has given in the last few days evident signs of unreliability . Evidence has accumulated that, especially in the most affected areas, some people (mostly elderly) have died in circumstances and in anomalous numbers , without any pharyngeal swab being performed on them , neither before nor after death. Very difficult, however, to give a reliable assessment of these deaths not officially associated with the coronavirus, both for the large number of cases that the local health system has found itself managing simultaneously both because each case should be evaluated individually.

A rough estimate can be conducted, once finished the acute phase, comparing the curve of the overall mortality of the 2020 with that of the overall mortality of previous years. What is significant for now, however, is that in less healthy patients there may be a worsening of the clinical picture so timely that it does not allow time to carry out diagnostic tests or to provide transportation to the hospital. Only in retrospect, therefore, by systematically collecting information on dead people in their home or in rest homes , it will be possible to apply a sensible corrective factor to official estimates. This is especially true for those areas where, thanks to the overcrowding of hospitals and intensive care, the medical staff dedicates time and energy especially for patients with the best chance of defeating the virus.

5. We know: who gets infected and who dies the most

On the basis of the statistical analyzes conducted by our Higher Institute of Health and by other countries abroad, the general picture of the impact of the virus and of the lethality divided by age groups . Beyond the number of previous pathologies and the odd distinction between deaths for and with the coronavirus, today we know that beyond the 40% of people deceased in Italy are aged among 80 ei 90 years e that a further 9% are over the age of ninety. Only 4.3% are younger than 60 years, and no death has been recorded for under 30.

The most reliable statistics on people with coronavirus come from South Korea , where a mass study was conducted which showed that the young people are the main carriers for Covid – 19. The Italian data are in fact distorted by the method with which the samples are performed (excluding non-serious cases, therefore especially young people), while the result of the Korean carpet tests is that one third of the total infected are in the range 20 – 29 years. This on the one hand reassures the lethality of the coronavirus which is substantially zero for those who have less than 30 years, on the other hand makes it evident how limiting the mobility of the younger ones (and avoiding close contacts with the older ones) is the key element to reduce contagion and the impact on the health system.

(image: Getty Images)

6. We do not know: how long immunity lasts

The question of permanent immunity to Sars-Cov- 2 for those who have contracted and overcome the disease is one of the main question marks on the table. For the moment, as far as we know, there are no people who have fallen ill twice (but only a few episodes of relapse). However, when asked about how long the immunity guaranteed by defeating the virus can last, it is still not possible to answer , and the reason is obvious: since it is a new virus for the human species, nobody has had it for a long enough time to be able to draw conclusions. The only thing to do is to be patient .

The theme is also fundamental for two other aspects. The first is that only in the case of long-term immunity can we hope to achieve a condition of herd immunity . The other is that even in the case of the vaccine the same question arises: the possible vaccine solution that should will being set up guarantee lifelong protection, or will the injection have to be repeated periodically ?

7. We know: the best prevention measures

By now they are repeated everywhere and continuously, but it is essential to fully understand the distinction between decisive and accessory containment measures. The risk, in fact, is that we focus on highly unlikely contagion opportunities , and at the same time if forget some of the most relevant.

At the top of the list, for example, there are measures such as social distancing (i.e. the meter – at least – of a safe distance from the others), attention to washing frequent and accurate hands, avoiding leaving the house if you are symptomatic, avoiding contact of the hands with the mucous membranes of the face and sneezing or coughing in a handkerchief or elbow. The preventive measure of disinfect the paws of your dog after the walk, or to carefully clean the purchased items, they can also have a general utility, but they protect against an extremely more remote virus transmission risk . In short, better not to look too much at the speck if then this makes us forget the beam.

8. We don't know: when the peak arrives

We don't know for a thousand reasons, that here on Wired we have already tried to tell on several occasions, also with the contribution of epidemiologists. In summary, the mathematical models of the epidemic are not intended to predict what will happen in the future, but to verify whether the containment measures are effective and to indicate which strategies to adopt.

In addition to an exercise that is not very useful, the idea that the epidemic peak can be predicted or calculated also brings with it another distortion: it is not said, in fact, that every region Italy reaches maximum contagion at the same time as the others, but rather to minimize the overall impact on the national health system it would be desirable that the peaks are out of phase with each other . Precisely for this reason, the forecasts on the peak date, near or far from it, do not deserve particular attention, also because many have already proved to be wrong (remember the much talked about 18 March?).

9. We know: survival on surfaces

Put aside excessive and almost legendary estimates according to which the virus could resist up to 9 days outside the human body, today we know that depending on the materials , the characteristics of the surface and the conditions of humidity and temperature varies from some hour (4 for copper) up to 3 days in the case of plastic and stainless steel. But even where it seems to last longer, it must be taken into account that the viral load drops very quickly , remaining only in traces infinitesimal compared to the initial quantity in a matter of a few hours . Suspended in the air in one closed space , however, the virus can resist longer than “a few minutes” which were initially forecast.

In practice, the new studies published in March have led to some advice: avoid staying indoors or little ventilated (the typical example is the lift, or the same room shared with a potentially infected person), well clean the areas of the house where you kitchen and you eat , carefully wash the raw consumed foods and in general follow the normal instructions of domestic hygiene . Disinfect the asphalt and put in quarantine the purchased items, albeit theoretically potentially useful, appear more and more of the incisive measures.

10. We don't know: when the epidemic started

Perhaps not too important to manage the emergency phase , but fundamental from the point of view of epidemiological studies , is to understand when the coronavirus epidemic actually started in Italy. The idea that the so-called patient zero of Codogno is actually the patient zero , several proposals backdate the beginning of the Lombard outbreak of two , four or even eight weeks . In short, according to some experts, we should even go back to 2019 .

Together with the many questions still open about the future (when we have a vaccine ? the dozens of antiviral drugs or other types in the testing phase will give the expected effects? containment measures or will they be sufficiently effective?), the biggest question about the past still remains open: when is it started really this story?