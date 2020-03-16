10-tips-to-save-money-on-online-shopping

The term e-commerce has now become a word of common use in our life and everyone has happened, at least once, to make purchases online , generally driven by the convenience of delivery and often lower prices that allow us to save.

And in fact the number of Italian consumers who buy the most consumed products online, from shoes to detergents, and who love to take advantage of the web also for special offers and sales is constantly increasing.

Only in 2019 our countrymen spent on the Net, according to the B2C eCommerce Observatory of the Politecnico di Milano , 31, 6 billion euros, with an increase of + 15% compared to the previous year.

Even the traditional sales period has seen a good part of shoppers turn to online stores: the 21, 3% preferred the web – and the special offers of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday – with an increase of + 2.4% compared to the previous year.

The sectors that currently share the largest market shares are: leisure with the 41, 3%, which also includes the game of hazard, followed by tourism at 28%, shopping malls (i.e. those who sell generic retail products, such as Amazon), insurance (4.9%), electronics (3 , 3%), fashion (2.2%), publishing (1,9%), the home and furnishings (0.8%) and the health and beauty sector (0.3%).

In the face of all this, it is also good to underline that they are not all roses and flowers: the possibility of being cheated or to see your credit card details stolen by some hacker, it's always around the corner and cybercrime strategies are constantly evolving.

In addition, therefore, to pay attention to the reliability of the sites on which you shop online, use prepaid cards , have a good antivirus and be on the lookout to avoid phishing campaigns (which in the face of phantom prizes or discounts try to access your devices).

Further advice, drawn up with the contribution of idealo , price comparison portal and Bestshopping.com, for save in online shopping – because there are actually many ways to do good business – you can find them in the gallery above.

READ ALSO

How to save? 10 tricks you may not have thought of

READ ALSO

How to save with the 50 / 20 / 30

READ ALSO

Saving: anyone can do it