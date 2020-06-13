10-traditional-and-absolutely-irresistible-italian-goat-cheeses

Goat's milk is among the oldest and most used by humans. Together with donkey it is the most similar to breast milk and compared to cow's milk it is more digestible thanks to a high content of short and medium chain fatty acids – which give it a particular flavor – and a lower presence of lipid globules. These “fatty acids”, unlike long chain ones, have no negative effect on the body's cholesterol level and there is no presence of atherogenic power (ie capable of to favor the genesis of atherosclerosis).

Little considered for years, today goat cheese is back in vogue thanks to the numerous beneficial properties for the organism and space is being made again between buffalo and cows, imposing itself also for the strong taste, the ability to tell the territory, the ancient processing techniques and the beyond 30 goat species bred in our country .

The goat is an animal that does not lend itself to intensive breeding and lives outdoors, grazing in the fields or in the mountains. The goat is lean, rich in iron and with a good presence of calcium as well as phosphorus, riboflavin and potassium . It is well tolerated by people allergic to cow's milk proteins, nourishing without inflaming the body. Surely those who are allergic to lactose must still rule it out.

All the characteristics relating to fats , can also vary according to the period of cheese processing and the type of feeding to which the goats are subjected. A fresh cacioricotta, for example, has less cholesterol than a seasoned one as it has more liquids and less concentrated nutrients. The best, in this sense, is the fresh goat which boasts only 250 kcal for 100 g of product eaten in the 24 hours after processing .

One milk, many types of cheeses, different production areas. To get to know this splendid and fascinating world of goats well, we made a selection of 10 different types produced in Italy described by invoice, history and processing .

