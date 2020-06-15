10-villages-to-discover-in-the-marche-between-art,-food-and-wine-and-culture

On top of the hills or perched on the mountains, with their ancient stone walls that protect history and stories with a gentle soul : all different, all beautiful, the villages of the Marche are a journey within the journey , and with their slow dimension they are perfect for the next departure, so desired and so necessarily far from the chaos.

In the gallery above you can find a taste : 10 villages among the many of the Marche where you can spend a weekend or a whole holiday between history, art, culture, but also food and wine and sport in the midst of nature . Just the beginning of a journey through small towns in the region, which boasts 28 common in the club “The most beautiful villages in Italy” which brings together countries of marked historical and artistic interest, and 23 Orange Flags assigned by the Touring Club to municipalities that have not settled on the their innate beauty, but have been able to protect their cultural and environmental heritage to welcome tourists in search of authenticity.

They are scattered in all the provinces of the region , from the hills of Montefeltro of Pesaro and Urbino to the mountains of Ascoli Piceno, and never too far from the long Marche coast that in 180 kilometers always reserves an extra opportunity for those who in summer do not want to give up the sea . Browse the gallery and choose your village