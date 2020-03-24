100-billion-a-month-and-an-uncertain-job.-how-much-our-health-is-worth

To risk work or health , profit or safety? We would all download the first, favoring the second without even thinking about it. But the reality is more and more complex, when “the protocols to guarantee safety for all workers” are involved, 100 billions of losses per month and the future of a nation. The question has started to ask at least 7 and a half million Italian workers since Saturday evening . According to the latest estimate, many are those employed in manufacturing and who still go to work every morning (57% of the total).

THE COUNTY LIVE

Saturday night, we said. In a direct on Facebook Giuseppe Conte announces the closure of all Italian production activities, with the exception of those functional to essential services, such as health care, waste collection, gas supply and so on. But it is the announcement of a decree, rather than the communication of the same. The definitive decree, it will be known later, is not yet there. There is only “the scheme”.

THE CONFINDUSTRIA PRESSING

In the uncertainty and in the rather unusual rituals for an institutional communication of this dramatic scale, the social partners intervene. Confindustria takes advantage of this to ask for corrections during the race . The issue is quite complex. Because you can't stop the production of medicines, of course. But to do so, you cannot even stop production in the field of chemistry, packaging, logistics, all sectors on which the arrival of that medicine in our pharmacy depends. It is called the production chain, and depriving it of a link means breaking it irreparably.

100 BILLION LOSSES PER MONTH

Confindustria asks not to interrupt the supply chain in strategic sectors and to insert more gradualness in closing. It is not capitalist greed. It is a dramatic reflection, which promises “the safety of all workers” and takes into account two other factors . First, 100 billions of euros in losses per month. Second, thousands of jobs that will be lost in the coming months. In America alone, the Fed has predicted that unemployment will drop from 3 to 30%. The result seems obtained. The decree provides for the lockout of some production sectors and not all, as mentioned on Saturday. Firms in the chemicals, plastics, paper and mechanical engineering sectors remain open.

THE WORKERS 'STRIKES

Thus, the workers decide to go it alone and force themselves to close. The Lombard metalworkers, the chemical, textile and plastic unions announce 8 hours of strike . Bankers threaten him. “We don't work in safe conditions,” they complain. And Conte, they accuse, has changed his mind by enlarging all the activities considered essential. The aerospace factories also stop: “The government has decided that aerospace production is essential. But to go to the moon we can wait a few days, right? », Irons the national secretary Fiom, Michele De Palma . “Ours is a highly strategic sector, and the goal is to ensure production continuity together with safety and health,” replies the company. And the exchange gives the idea of ​​the more general one that is taking place between the parties throughout Italy.

THE GENERAL STRIKE

The biggest threat is that of a general strike, to be convened throughout Italy, to say that no, the almost stationary country must stop completely. «I know it may seem paradoxical», says the general secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini , «but this is not a protest against, but for »:« For the defense of the health of all Italian citizens and also of entrepreneurs ». For those entrepreneurs and workers who will remain after this crisis. How will it come out? For Landini with a greater presence of the state in the economy: “I think of a National Development Agency that addresses strategic investments. The market alone goes nowhere. ” A bit like Iri in the second post-war period.

«OUR CONFUSION»

The Government proceeds, mediating between its two lines: the more open and centralized figure of the Minister of Economic Development Stefano Patuanelli, and the more prudent one embodied in the minister of Labor Nunzia Catalfo. The standoff with Lombardy, then, certainly does not help companies and freelancers, who no longer know what rules to follow: «An unacceptable confusion is being created. We are divided between the national decree and the regional ordinance. Some companies can work on the basis of the former, but not on the basis of the latter, and vice versa », complains with Vanity Fair.it Enrico Brambilla, Confartigianato secretary of Milan and Monza . “Take the carpentry sector: it can work for the region, but it must be closed for the government.” What do they recommend? “We choose to always rely on the most prudent and restrictive indication.” These days, Brambilla is convinced, it is better to exceed in prudence than in anything else.

