In this emergency situation, one of the most dramatic in recent decades, Italy does not give up and continues to reap gestures of solidarity. After the countless and precious donations of the names of fashion, companies, businesses, organizations, even the world of photography is mobilized .

An army of 100 renowned authors and photographers welcomed the appeal by an anesthesiologist resuscitator of the hospital Pope John XXIII of Bergamo and, to give their help, each of them donated his own photographic work by joining to the project 100 photographers for Bergamo . The images, which can be purchased on perimeter.eu, are available at a cost of 100 euro each . All proceeds will be entirely donated to the hospital to strengthen the intensive care unit through the purchase of specialist technical equipment .

The operation, coordinated by the community magazine Perimeter and the Onlus Liveinslums, involved some of the most important names in contemporary Italian photography, including Davide Monteleone, Alex Majoli, Oliviero Toscani, Michelangelo Di Battista, Toni Thorimbert, Giampaolo Sgura, Maurizio Galimberti who promptly intervened welcoming the appeal of the Bergamo doctors engaged in the front line to deal with the COVID emergency – 19.

