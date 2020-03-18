15-movie-sets-and-tv-series-blocked-due-to-coronavirus

In times of Coronavirus not only were cinemas and theaters closed, not only TV schedules, cinema releases and festivals (see Tribeca , Canneseries or the Turin Book Fair, etc.) suffer sudden cancellations or shifts, but also sets of films and series tv stop waiting for better times. We have selected 15 super sets that have had to stop due to the virus that is upsetting the economy and life of each of us , at any latitude.

Amazon has stopped production of the brand new series based on Lord of the rings by JRR Tolkien, the filming was to take place in New Zealand, as well as the second season of Carnival Row with Orlando Bloom : filming was expected in Budapest. Bloom, however, has returned to the United States, where the situation is certainly no better than Europe. Henry Cavill & Co, who were preparing to work in Britain on the second part of The Witcher (Netflix), remained in their accommodation, as well as the boys from Stranger Things (Netflix), who had already started reading the script for the fourth and final season. Apple has stopped the production of the second season of The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon , and also stops Grey's Anatomy : 21 episodes of 25 of the 16 ^ series. As a precaution, the cast has returned to their respective houses pending new developments.

MOVIE

Mission Impossible 7 , with Tom Cruise blocked in Venice due to the restrictions of the Governor of the Region Veneto at the end of February, was one of the first titles of Hollywood to suffer the backlash of the Coronavirus, precisely because it was located a few kilometers from the Italian outbreak. Another star like Tom Hanks , affected by the virus (together with wife ), remained in Australia where the filming of the new film by Baz Luhrmann dedicated to the life of Elvis Presley . Warner Bros has blocked the set of Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves returning as the elect Neo : filming from San Francisco should have moved to Berlin .

Stop also of Fantastic Beasts 3 , Harry Potter spin-off with Eddie Redmayne and Johnny Depp , a The Batman with Robert Pattinson as Batman (filming was expected in Liverpool) and Jurassic World: Dominion , the third chapter of the film dedicated to dinosaurs with Chris Pratt . According to plans, it should have been released in theaters in June 2021, at this rate it will be postponed. And who knows when we will see the live remake of La Sirenetta weblog Disney . Netflix also suspended the film Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson , Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, while in Madrid Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas await better times for filming of Official Competition .