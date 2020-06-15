15-profiles-to-follow,-to-understand-the-theme-of-racism-within-the-creative-industry

In recent weeks, following the death of George Floyd in America, it is impossible to remain indifferent to the global movement that has swept the world and social media.

While thousands of people took to the streets to protest, many others used their voices and social profiles to lash out against racism at all levels and in all sectors, including that of fashion and artistic creativity in general.

Within the international circle of fashion business, there were many influencers, supporters and activists who had begun to speak long before the recent and tragic events, and who have continued to stand out as important voices of the movement during this period .

Tamu McPherson at Paris fashion week last fall.

In understanding the gravity and impacts of the prejudices that still flow deeply into the fashion industry and its institutions, it is now more important than ever to listen to those who instagram, but do not only, they resonate their thoughts, to take into consideration the simple but evident fact of how we can all be able to contribute to inciting the change within society, using our circle of relationships, including virtual ones, as a starting point.

I myself am part of a social collective, for example, which also includes the digital content creator Tamu McPherson and the digital marketer Tia Taylor , which capturing the importance of these times in the air has aimed to create initiatives that stimulate conversation and promote change and inclusiveness both from a local and international point of view, for example with the project Digital Creatives of Color in Italy launched last February in collaboration with Camera Della Moda .

Thanks also to this project, we have been constantly inspired by the thoughts and reflections of some of the most active personalities, in this sense, on social media, and this is the reason why Tamu and I have tried to compile a list of profiles of people among social activists, influencers and changemakers from follow, to (at least) get an idea of ​​the important new perspectives that are forming around us, and to understand what the ways can be with which to contribute, in the most effective way possible, to rebuild a sector – that of fashion – and a fairer and more just society.

