2020-2026 Covid-19 Impact on Bioactive Ingredients & Product Global Market By BASF, Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Inc

Top Players involved in this report are:

BASF, Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Inc, Dupont DENemours & Co. (Dupont) Msds, DSM, Ajinomoto, Ingredion Inc, FMC Corporation, Roquette, Arla Foods, etc.

Global Bioactive Ingredients & Product Market segmentation by Types:

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Amino Acids, Peptides & Proteins

Omega 3 & Structured Lipids

Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts

Minerals

Vitamins

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Carotenoids & Antioxidants

Others

The Application of the Bioactive Ingredients & Product market can be divided as:

Functional Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Nutrition

Personal Care

Geographical outlook of this report:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

