2020-2026 Covid-19 Impact on Global Acrylic Adhesives Global Market By Henkel, 3M, Arkema, H.B. Fuller

Top Players involved in this report are:

Henkel

3M

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

Soken

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

Tesa SE

LG Chem

Berry Plastics

Jiangyin Shuanghua

Xinfeng Group

Sika AG

DuPont

Ashland

Franklin International

Huntsman

Illinois Tool Works

LORD Corporation

Loxeal

Mapei

Huitian

Pidilite Industries

Panacol-Elosol GmbH

Global Acrylic Adhesives Market segmentation by Types:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Reactive

Other

The Application of the Acrylic Adhesives market can be divided as:

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Energy & Power

Others

Geographical outlook of this report:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

