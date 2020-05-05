Technology
2020 Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Market(COVID-19 impact) Trend Denka, Ceramtec, Ferrotec, DWA Aluminum Composite
Top Players involved in this report are:
Denka
Ceramtec
Ferrotec
DWA Aluminum Composite
Materion Aerospace Metal Composites
Japan Fine Ceramic
ASM International
Alvant
M Cubed Technologies
CPS Technologies
MI-Tech Metals
Thermal Transfer Composites
3M
Sandvik
Global Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Market segmentation by Types:
Al70 / SiC30
Al60 / SiC40
Al50 / SiC50
Al40 / SiC60
Other
The Application of the Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) market can be divided as:
Aerospace
Automotive
Machined Components
Electronics
Other
Geographical outlook of this report:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
