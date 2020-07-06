2020 COVID-19 Impact on Global Organophosphate Pesticides Market Analysis By BASF SE, Cheminova AS, Syngenta, Nufarm

The latest study report on the Global Organophosphate Pesticides Market Research 2020-2026 exclusively discusses the upcoming trends alongside an in-depth analysis of the regional landscape of the Organophosphate Pesticides market globally. Furthermore, the worldwide Organophosphate Pesticides market report evaluates the comprehensive details related to demand as well as supply rate, prominent contribution by the leading industry manufacturers, Organophosphate Pesticides market share and growth rate of the Organophosphate Pesticides industry.

Top Players involved in this report are:

Segment by Type, the Organophosphate Pesticides market is segmented into

Parathion

Malathion

Chloropyriphos

Diazinon

Dimethoate

Glyphosate

Methamidophos

Others

Segment by Application, the Organophosphate Pesticides market is segmented into

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The key regions covered in the Organophosphate Pesticides market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The major vendors covered:

DowDuPont

Cheminova AS

Syngenta

Bayer Cropscience AG

BASF SE

Nufarm

Sinoharvest Corporation

Monsanto

United Phosphorus Limited

Sumitomo Chemical

Arysta Lifescience

FMC Agricultural Solutions

ADAMA

