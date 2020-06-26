2020 Machine Translation (MT) Global Market Analysis By AppTek, Lingo24, Lingotek, Asia Online, Cloudwords, IBM

The latest study report on the Global Machine Translation (MT) Market Research 2020-2026 exclusively discusses the upcoming trends alongside an in-depth analysis of the regional landscape of the Machine Translation (MT) market globally. Furthermore, the worldwide Machine Translation (MT) market report evaluates the comprehensive details related to demand as well as supply rate, prominent contribution by the leading industry manufacturers, Machine Translation (MT) market share and growth rate of the Machine Translation (MT) industry.

Top Players involved in this report are:

AppTek

Asia Online

Cloudwords

IBM

Lighthouse IP Group

Lingo24

Lingotek

Lionbridge Technologies

Lucy Software and Services

Moravia IT

Pangeanic

ProMT

Raytheon BBN Technologies

SDL

Smart Communications

Systran International

Welocalize

Global Machine Translation (MT) Market segmentation by Types:

Rule-Based Machine Translation (RBMT)

Statistical Machine Translation (SMT)

Example-based machine translation (EBMT)

Hybrid machine translation (HMT)

Neural MT

The Application of the Machine Translation (MT) market can be divided as:

Healthcare

Automotive

Military & Defense

IT

Others

Geographical outlook of this report:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

