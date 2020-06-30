Business
2020 Resin Slider Global Market Analysis By Sanli Zipper, HHH Zipper, KCC Zipper, Sancris, SBS, 3F, YCC
Resin Slider Market Trend 2020
Top Players involved in this report are:
YKK
RIRI
YBS Zipper
KAO SHING ZIPPER
IDEAL Fastener
Coats Industrial
SALMI
MAX Zipper
Sanli Zipper
HHH Zipper
KCC Zipper
Sancris
SBS
3F
YCC
Weixing Group
Wenzhou Great Wall Zipper
XinHong Zipper
Zhejiang LIDA Zipper
Xinyu Zipper
HSD Zipper
TAT-Zipper
JKJ Zipper
DIS
THC Zipper
ABC Zipper
Hengxiang Zipper
Hualing-Zipper
QCC
Global Resin Slider Market segmentation by Types:
3#
4#
5#
7#
8#
Others
The Application of the Resin Slider market can be divided as:
Garment
Luggage and Bags
Sporting Goods
Camoing Gear
Others
Geographical outlook of this report:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
