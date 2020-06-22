2026 Projection: Global Aluminum Die Casting Market | Scope of Current and Future Industry | Alcoa Corporation, Walbro, Consolidated Metco, Inc., Dynacast, GIBBS, Ryobi Limited

With the Global Aluminum Die Casting Market report, it becomes easy to gather Aluminum Die Casting industry information more quickly. It helps to outline target audiences for the clients before launching any advertising campaign. By utilizing few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating this market research report is started with the expert advice. Analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications has been carried out very carefully in the report. This Global Aluminum Die Casting Market report has been structured by a team of multilingual researchers who are expert at different languages with which they efficiently execute market research internationally.

Market Definition: Global Aluminum Die Casting Market

Die cast aluminium is nothing but a kind of aluminium that are molted under high pressure into the mold cavities. In the process of die casting, metals are hardened and they are molded into the required shapes. They can be produced either with cold chamber process or with the hot chamber process. It is a non-expendable technique that is used in order to provide different thickness, sizes and shapes.

Market Analysis: Global Aluminum Die Casting Market

Global aluminum die casting market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 54.2 billion by 2026, registering an substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the varied properties of aluminum die casting and the increasing penetration of die casting within various industrial sectors.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand in building and construction sector in Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the market in the forecast period

Increase in automation in the die casting industry has seen a surge in productivity; this factor will also propel the market growth in near future

Technological advancements and innovation; this factor will also drive the market

Increased use of aluminium die casting for various applications, will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Environmental policy changes; this factor is expected to restrain the market in the forecast period

Volatility of aluminum prices, will also restrain the market growth

Increasing employment of zinc die casting over aluminium zinc die casting; this factor will also restrain the market in near future

Competitive Analysis:

Global aluminum die casting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aluminum die casting market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global aluminum die casting market are Alcoa Corporation, Walbro, Consolidated Metco, Inc., Dynacast, GIBBS, Ryobi Limited, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH, Endurance Technologies Limited, Alcast Technologies, Arconic, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Leggett & Platt, Inc. and among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Endurance Overseas Srl., a subsidiary of Endurance Technologies has acquired Fonpresmetal Gap SpA, an Italy based aluminum die casting company. With this acquisition, the name of Fonpresmetal has been changed to Endurance Castings SpA. This move will help the company to expand their business in the European region.

In July 2017, Linamar Corporation a manufacturer of automobile parts, has acquired three companies namely, FVM Technologies, Societe Aveyronnaise de Metallurgie and Alfisa Technologies. All the three acquired companies were the subsidiaries of Groupe Arche. With this acquisition, the company will be able to produce various new products related to the market.

