3 documentaries to understand the effects of climate change in Arctic and Antarctica

nj February 26, 2020
In these days, absurd photos of king penguins walking on the grass and walruses climbing on rocky walls are shooting. It seems unreal and yet it is the reality: in Antarctica the glaciers temperatures are reaching worrying peaks, the glaciers continue to melt and the effects of climate change become increasingly evident. But what are the consequences for animals and the population? Here are 3 documentaries to understand the effects of climate change in Antide and Antarctica.

1. CHASING ICE (2012)

An Emmy winner, it's the perfect documentary to show to anyone who still refuses to believe in climate change. Photographer James Balog installed a series of cameras that documented the melting of glaciers in time lapse.

2. FROZEN PLANET (2011)

Seven episodes that tell life at the poles: produced by the BBC and narrated by David Attenborough, it tells the story of the difficulties of the penguins and albatrosses in the South and of polar bears and foxes in the North. A follow-up to the docufilm is expected, which will be released in 2021.

3. ICE ON FIRE (2019)

Produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, who is also the narrator, this documentary not only shows the effects of climate change on glaciers but also proposes technological solutions to slow down the increase in temperatures by reducing CO2 emissions.

