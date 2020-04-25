30-years-of-hubble,-here-are-the-main-discoveries-of-the-space-telescope

Today the Hubble Space Telescope performs 30 years, an enviable age for most space missions. Over the course of his life, hundreds of scientific discoveries have been made thanks to his watchful eye on the Universe

Hubble was launched on 24 April 1990 and for the first few years his future seemed uncertain. A design flaw in the main mirror degraded the images so much as to nullify the advantage of observing the universe from outside the Earth's atmosphere, making it in fact little more than useless. Three years later, in 1993, seven astronauts arrived aboard one Space Shuttle , repairing what needed to be repaired. To do this, they performed five spacewalks carried out over eleven days: one of the most complex space operations in history.

From that moment on, Hubble's eyes, and with them human eyes, opened onto the Universe in a way that had never been possible before. It can well be said that Hubble's was, and continues to be, a life well spent, very well . Every year the team Esa / Nasa that deals with it receives over a thousand proposals for use by the team of search all over the world, and of these the are selected which are more worth the investment in observation time .

The main reason for such interest is that being outside the Earth's atmosphere means avoiding the distortion that the atmospheric turbulences induce in the light signals that they come from the sky, stars, planets and distant galaxies. These distortions place a limit on all terrestrial telescopes, regardless of their size, and from the ground this limit cannot be overcome if not (in part) through extremely complex and advanced technologies.

Among the countless scientific discoveries that 30 years of observation have allowed, there are some particularly noteworthy which, today more than ever, are worth remembering.

Confirmation of black holes in the center of galaxies

Since the years 60 it was assumed that black holes, often extremely massive, were present in the center of many galaxies. With Hubble measurements it has been established that this characteristic probably unites all – or almost – galaxies. It also appears that the mass of the central black holes and the characteristics of the galaxies are closely related: the larger the galaxy, the larger the black hole.

The ESO galaxy 381 – 12 view from NASA and Esa Hubble space telescope (NASA, ESA, P. Goudfrooij (STScI))

The age of the universe

Measuring distances is one of the most complex challenges in astronomy. One way to do this is to observe the stars Cepheid variables , stars whose light varies over time in a way well known and dependent on the maximum brightness they reach. This simple fact allows us to know the intrinsic brightness of the star and to compare it with the brightness that we observe from down here, establishing the length of the path that its light had to travel.

Measuring the variations of the cepheids through Hubble has therefore made it possible to measure the distance of many galaxies and, above all, how much this distance increases over time as an effect of the expansion of the Universe from the Big Bang. Thanks to the Hubble measurements we know that the Big Bang occurred – probably – 13, 7 billion years ago .

An even further look in time

Looking far into space also means looking far into the past . Light takes time to travel through space, and therefore the light signals we receive from the most distant objects started in very remote times. One of Hubble's objectives was precisely to deepen our ability to observe distant and therefore ancient objects. A goal that has certainly been achieved. For example, in 2015, using Hubble data, a group of researchers has discovered the galaxy which is the most distant to date, GN-z 11 , located at 32, 1 billion light years away.

The spectacular Bubble nebula, 8 thousand light years from Earth, immortalized by the Hubble Space Telescope on the anniversary day of its 26 1st year in Space (Credits: NASA / ESA / Hubble Heritage Team)

The view of the external solar system

Not everything Hubble has studied is so far away. Hubble also allowed us to study many objects within the solar system, such as Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, to then go to the frozen giants Uranus and Neptune and dwarf planets such as Pluto and Eris. They are all objects that have not been discovered by Hubble, but which thanks to Hubble have been observed with a level of detail that can only be overcome thanks to the use of space probes. The observation of the impact of the comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 on Jupiter remains historical. It was the 1994 , the telescope had recently been repaired, just in time to observe this phenomenon that statistics want to repeat only once every few centuries.

In addition, Hubble is used to study the evolution of objects in the main belt of asteroids , the ring of minor bodies found between the orbit of Mars and that of Jupiter and to search for objects in the Kuiper belt , the ring beyond the orbit of Neptune. Of the latter he found many, including the famous planetary scamorza Arrokoth , visited by the probe New Horizons in January 2019.

The birth of the stars and planets

The stars are born inside clouds of gas and dust, and the same is true for the planets that are formed in the discs of residual material that surrounds the newborn stars. Hubble has always observed these places, the stellar furnaces like the Pillars of Creation in the Eagle Nebula, and the protoplanetary discs around the newborn stars in these places. Only in the Orion Nebula, for example, have been found beyond 200.

The Pillars of Creation, in the Eagle Nebula, are one of the most famous star-shaped regions immortalized from Hubble. Photo: Nasa / Esa

The mass and size of the Milky Way

There is a galaxy that is particularly difficult to study in its entirety: ours . Talking about the shape of a cloud if you are inside it is not an easy task, since it is not fully seen in its structure, and in the same way studying the properties of the Milky Way is complicated, especially because of the large amount of dust that obscures much of the view. Combining the data of Hubble and the observatory Gaia of ESA, in the 2019 our knowledge of the size of the Milky Way has been refined: 1.5 trillion solar masses in a galaxy with a radius of 129 thousand light years.

The Crab Nebula, or rather its “core”, taken from the eyes of the Hubble NASA Space Telescope (Credits: NASA / ESA)

All space missions have distant objectives. Some come after decades, others fail to do so. What is certain is that no one has managed to go as far as the eye of the Hubble Space Telescope has managed to get there. But Hubble has not only come far, he has also arrived in the hearts of people, who thanks to his images have been able to travel in the Universe and give a face to much of what was previously little more than a set of words in astronomy books. Happy Birthday Hubble Space Telescope .