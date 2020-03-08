35-years-of-we-are-the-world,-10-curiosities-about-the-song-that-has-become-a-hymn-of-peace-and-brotherhood

On March 7 of 35 years ago, (We) was the World was released. The greatest charity single of all time, sung by a supergroup of 45 music stars captained by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie, authors of the piece. Influenced by the single British charity Do They Know it's Christmas?, We Are the World pulverized more than 20 millions of copies .

The over 100 millions of dollars raised by the non-profit organization USA for Africa have helped fight the famine in Ethiopia . The pacifist hit reached the top of the charts all over the globe becoming, at the time, the best-selling song in history. Produced by Quincy Jones, We Are the World won 4 Grammys.

Browse the gallery with 10 curiosities about the classic of Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie, which has become a hymn of brotherhood. From the sessions started on 28 January of 1985 after the American Music Awards and continue until eight the following morning ( now when the feat was completed) to the supergroup of 45 artists engaged in the recording, until the “No” that Prince said to the project.

