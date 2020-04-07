3D Cell Culture Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2026

Fior Markets launched a study titled “3D Cell Culture Market by Product (Scaffold-Based 3d Cell Culture, Scaffold-Free 3d Cell Culture, Others), End User, Application Region Global Industry Analysis, Market End User, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026”

The global 3D cell culture market is expected to grow from USD 631.54 Million in 2018 to USD 3,143.21 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period 2019-2026.Growing instances of cancer and rise in demand for organ transplantation are the two factors which may propel the growth of the 3D cell culture market.

The scaffold-based 3D cell culture segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 47.20% in 2018.

The product segment is classified as scaffold-based 3D cell culture, scaffold-free 3D cell culture, microfluidics-based 3D cell culture, and magnetic levitation & 3D bioprinting. The scaffold-based 3D cell culture segment is dominating the market with the highest share in 2018. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the ability of scaffold-based products to mimic in vivo conditions as well as enable the recapitulation of the extracellular environment of cells is driving their adoption among end users.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 59.90% in 2018.

The end user segment is divided into segments such as pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and research institutes. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment has dominated the market in 2018. The rising presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, rising R&D expenditure, and rising focus on alternative testing models instead of animal techniques are the key drivers for this end-user segment. The growing body of evidence showing the better correlation of 3D cell culture systems to in vivo results has increased the adoption of the 3D cell culture among the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Hence, it has increased pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies’segment growth.

Cancer and stem cell research segment valued around USD 321.45 Million in 2018.

The application segment includes cancer and stem cell research, drug discovery and toxicology testing and tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. Cancer and stem cell research segment is dominating the market with the highest share in 2018.North America is dominating the market owing to the recent increase in investments for research and development and healthcare sector. Along with the investments, the positive support of the government and better understanding of the cancer biology using the 3D cell culture has led to the escalation of 3D cell culture market.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The global 3D cell culture market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is dominating the market by accounting the highest market share of 42.50% in 2018.The dominance of North America region is due to an increased instances of cancer, growing geriatric population, and high adoption of 3D Cell Cultures due to their wide applications. In addition, presence of high number of key players and availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are expected to offer new growth opportunities to the market players in the future. However, the Asia Pacific region is a rapidly growing and is anticipated to growth with the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the low operating costs of industries & laboratory setups and rise in government investments for healthcare.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of the market include 3D Biotek, LLC, Advanced Biomatrix, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Corning Incorporated, Kuraray Co., Ltd.,Lonza Group Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc.,Synthecon, Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR Corporation, Global Cell Solutions, Inc., InSphero AG, Nanofiber Solutions, Tecan Trading AG., and among others. The companies are adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership to maintain their presence in the global 3D cell culture market.For instance, in 2018, InSphero AG announced a partnership with Path BioAnalytics with aim to develop advanced 3D airway tissue model for cystic fibrosis research. Path BioAnalytics will produce and test 3D cystic fibrosis (CF) organoid models from primary human bronchial and nasal epithelial cells using InSphero’s proprietary 3D cell-based technology. This will enable the formation of biologically-relevant and personalized organoids without the use of artificial matrices.

