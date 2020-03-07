48h-in-barcelona:-guide-for-an-instagram-friendly-weekend

Barcelona is a magnet for the weak hearts of Instagram . The El Born treasure shops, the ancient stone of the Gothic Quarter, the smell of the beach, the seafood with a glass of Cava, the paella (rigorously mixed), a zarzuela to make your head spin. And then the sun, the art, the coffee on the sidewalk and the walks with beer in your hands at every season of the year are real experiences that a real instagrammer would never let go of his hand. Barcelona is the city of happiness and we challenge you to live 48 hours in the Catalan capital without ever losing a smile. You are ready? Okay, vamos!

Day 1 – Saturday

Orval Barcelona – Breakfast is decidedly green and the motto of the place is Where plants meet coffee . Enjoy your coffee with an avocado toast or a delicious vegan donut and the beauty of the evergreen plants that Orval Barcelona hosts.

Browse gallery

Casa Batlló – Since we are passing through, we cannot avoid instagramming our favorite Gaudì jewel. Casa Batlló has also recently undergone a profound and interesting restoration work that has touched the main floor and the facade, so I recommend you go and have a look in person.

Granja Petitbo – A delightful break in an adorable city center venue. A place with a vintage twist and a contemporary flavor, where you can enjoy an Instagram friendly lunch.

Browse gallery

Robot House – You can have coffee at Robot House, a cultural space that welcomes the most creative minds of the city. Check the scheduled talks, they are many and always very interesting.

Browse gallery

Cookona – On holiday everything is allowed, even an overdose of sugars. Then go down to the north-west and go get yourself the most delicious biscuit in history: the photo for Instagram is included in the price.

Ayre Hotel Rosellón – To photograph the Sagrada Familia from above, I suggest you reach the terrace of the Ayre Hotel Rosellón, the view will be even more breathtaking in the company of a beer Estrella.

Restaurant Club Bananas – Your first dinner in Barcelona must be anything but sober. It takes a couple of seconds to adjust to the neon of bananas, but once you find the balance you will enjoy the party. Much of the Bananas furniture is vintage from the 1950s, like tables salvaged from a ship and Danish Louis Poulsen lamps. Have fun!

Browse gallery

Day 2 – Sunday

Perluo Café – Do you prefer sweet or savory breakfast on Sundays? Here you will find both, from the classic butter croissant to the sandwich Iberian jamon & manchego , in a frame to be instagrammed.

Browse gallery

Palau De La Musica Catalana – One of the most famous photos of Barcelona is the one taken among the famous mosaic columns of the music palace, which happens to be located right behind the Perluo Café. What do you say, you go?

The World Begins With Every Kiss – In Barcelona you don't kiss under the mistletoe once a year, but you kiss every day in front of the most romantic mural ever. Do you think it should have been removed in 2015, yet the government has decided not to remove it (ever) again. Good idea.

Cremat 11 – If you are not there weighed down with breakfast here you can enjoy an exquisite and very cheerful brunch: the blueberry pancakes with fruit, lemon curd and berry cream are fabulous.

Browse gallery

La Cala Barceloneta – What do you think of having a snack at the sea? This delightful place is located next to the Port Vell Marina and here you can enjoy a super Instagram friendly beach break.

Browse gallery

Flax & Kale – Dinner is served by Flex & Kale, the first “Healthy Flexiterian” restaurant in Barcelona. Their concept will drive you crazy, as will their cuisine which is vegetarian 80% without giving up some dishes of fish.

Browse gallery