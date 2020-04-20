5-easy-recipes-and-“comfort”-by-sonia-peronaci

Teaches us how to make pizza, a prepare memorable pasta dishes in a few moves, effective seconds, desserts so good as to make these long days of isolation less bitter: in the cooking lessons that the digital entrepreneur and founder of Giallozafferano Sonia Peronaci now gives us in her Stories on Instagram (@soniaperonaci) there is everything, and in the gallery above you will find five ideas to try his dishes, with a complete menu from appetizer to dessert.

«I don't stop cooking, and doing it for my followers now more than ever helps me to feel in company», says Sonia Peronaci.

« At this moment cooking is necessary : that's why I thought of putting together suggestions that can help those who are unfamiliar in the kitchen and inspire the more experienced “.

Her “lessons” are divided into themes: for each Sonia Peronaci puts together all her tested recipes on new dedicated pages of his website www.soniaperonaci.it , and communicates them gradually with the Stories. He started with shortcrust pastry, revealing every aspect (from basic to vegan preparations, to decorations) and he will do the same for fresh pasta, pizza, traditional first courses, and so on. « They are great classics: the dishes we need now to comfort us, because this it is the time to return to the simple things that please us, such as carbonara and cacio e pepe “, he explains.

The recipes he suggests now, in fact, are all beautiful and easy in his style , also perfect for spending your time at home differently: «I put together those dishes that we don't do it often because we don't have time , and that instead they can now also be a pretext for being together also involving children in the kitchen. Finally – says Sonia – since even the shopping is done with some difficulty, I tried preparations with ingredients that we all have at home , from flour to canned food, eggs, pasta “.

Can cooking comfort us even now? « We all want to go out, but now we can't do it , so it's time to dedicate ourselves to what makes us feel good within the walls of the house. This is why good food never disappoints: for us Italians it is among the best ways to feel good, the pretext for a moment to share with those we love. 's take advantage of . ” To see the recipes browse the gallery above

