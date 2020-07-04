5-exercises-to-lift-the-buttocks-and-fight-cellulite

The buttocks are one of the critical points of the body not only of those who have many extra pounds but also of those who are thin in their constitution. Side b in fact is one of the areas most affected by imperfections such as pads, orange peel skin and sagging skin . Among the factors that most influence its appearance is the sedentary lifestyle . Remaining seated for many hours a day and doing little movement favor the yielding of the tissues and make the skin of this area not very firm and compact.

Another factor that plays a key role is the diet . A diet rich in sodium (table salt, industrial foods such as snacks, canned products) and refined sugars (sweets, pizza, bread, biscuits etc.) favors the slowdown of microcirculation and facilitates the accumulation of fat, which inflame the tissues and make them more subject to cellulite . But to favor the relaxation of the buttocks are above all the sudden changes in weight . Too drastic diets infact the tissues and make the side b little toned.

To combat the problem, here are 5 exercises to lift the buttocks suggested by the personal trainer Annalisa Ghirotti.

Frog pump

Lie on your stomach, with your arms extended at shoulder height and the palms of your hands facing the ground. Bend your knees and bring your feet close to the buttocks. Open your knees and make sure that the soles of the feet are against each other. Exhale, contract the buttocks and lift them off the ground. Hold this position for 5 seconds. Inhale, rest your buttocks on the floor. Do 3 sets of 15 repetitions, with a one minute pause between sets.

Ground bridge with one leg

In a supine position with your arms stretched along your sides and palms facing the floor, bend your legs so as to bring your feet closer to the buttocks. Take your right foot off the ground. Exhale, lift your pelvis and press the heel of your left foot onto the floor. Hold the contraction for 2 seconds. Inhale, return to the starting position. Perform 3 sets of 10 repetitions per leg, with a one-minute break between each set.

Lunge back

Put on a pair of socks and stand upright. Inhale, slide your right foot back. Bend your right leg and bring your knee to the floor. Then, exhaling, return to the starting position. Do this movement for 10 times and then repeat everything with the other leg. Perform 3 sets, with a one minute stop between each set.

Squat with the back resting on the door

Lean your back against a closed door. The feet are spread apart and the toes slightly out. Move both feet away from the door about half a meter. Inhale, slide your back along the surface and bend your legs, pushing your knees out as if you were to sit on a chair. Exhale, stretch your legs with strength on your heels and return to the initial position. Perform 3 sets of 6 reps, taking a one-minute break between sets.

Deadlift with one leg in extension

In an upright position. Lift your right leg straight back and simultaneously drop your torso, bringing your arms forward. Keep the knee of the left leg slightly bent. Slowly return to the starting position. Do 2 sets of 8 reps per leg, making a minute stop each time you change sides.