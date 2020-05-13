5-questions-to-calabi

Calabi , stage name of Andrea Rota , is a fascinating character with a dual soul: in the musical circle he is defined “the indie scientist” because he is both a songwriter and a scientist, he divides himself between stages and classrooms where he teaches mathematics. We talked with him about the intensity, the tour of the theaters and the discs that stimulated the beginning of his career.

1. Hi Andrea! To begin, we would like to ask you for a quote from a song that represents you. What's your?

I chose a quote from my song Il Faro , which does: « And who said that we need the patches to repair the torn jeans on the legs, to fix this life that seems crooked, yet we feel at home ». I chose it because it is very representative of who I am, of my way of living life with great intensity and yearning. I often wonder what is wrong with me, but sometimes I can look at myself from a distance and be indulgent with myself and accept myself for who I am.

2. Define your work through three of your tracks!

The first song I choose is Le terrazze , the first single released in October of 2018, a sort of paradigm of my project, an intense text sung on an electro basis.

The second song is Truly beautiful and represents my soul more distinctly pop and ironic, the latter released in the summer of 2019.

The third song I choose is Manifesto , contained in the last disc Viaggio post maturity released in spring: it represents the most passionate part of me.

3. In which area does your music fit? Who are your reference artists when you write?

My music fits into the Indie vein. But I find this to be a category that expresses little about the content of a project. Indie should stand for independent, but now the majority of the so-called indie artists come out for the majors. This is why I prefer to consider myself a songwriter. Besides, I compose songs on guitar and piano, I am one in the “old way” from this point of view.

Over the years I have listened to a lot of different music but I have never had a reference artist, I have never found particular affinities with someone in the way of writing. Certainly I had some records that pushed me to want to make something of my own, such as the first album of The Velvet Underground which allowed me to put down roots in American music, or The voice of the master of Franco Battiato , an artist of absolute caliber and unique worldwide , finally, the first album of Strokes , released when I was a teenager, an album that gave me the desire to be on stage.

4. What is the biggest success you have collected for now in the CV and what would you like to answer if we asked you this question in a year?

I would not speak of success but of recognition, that of the listeners. My solo career started recently but some of my songs have reached a really large audience on Spotify , which is not a foregone conclusion for an independent artist. Above all Truly beautiful , the song with which I took off most satisfaction.

My dream is to tour the theaters, perhaps accompanied by an orchestra around Italy .

5. “My funniest experience is …”

I make you laugh. This winter I played in Rome . At the end of the evening, I Simone , my guitarist, left the apartment in pajamas and slippers to smoke a cigarette. We close the door behind us. We are shut out. We have neither cell phone nor wallet! It's 2 o'clock 30 and the streets are deserted. In desperation I manage to stop a passer-by and borrow the phone from him. I look for the number of the restaurant on Google , I call … someone answers, it is the owner who is still awake by the grace of God. He joins us, but his copy of the apartment keys in the afternoon did not open the lock. We try the same. At the first hit the door opens. We embrace him very strongly, danger escaped.