5-questions-to-colombre

This week we chatted with Giovanni Imparato , in art Colombre (yes, just like the story of Dino Buzzati ), who told us how important it is to be direct with people and to go to sleep peacefully, with a clear conscience. Does your new album, Corallo , come out in full quarantine, which is a wonderful gift to alleviate this moment?

1. Hi Colombre! To begin, we would like to ask you for a quote from a song that represents you. What's your?

I chose this piece taken from Strawberry Fields Forever of The Beatles , when Lennon sings: “Living is easy with eyes closed”. I find it a beautiful verse because in my opinion reality is not always as serene or joyful as we would like, while when you dream and close yourself in your introspection you can imagine the world you want. Once you open your eyes it will be your job to try to convey what you imagine in reality.

2. Define your work through your three tracks!

The first song I choose is Blatte to which I am very attached, it is the song that he presented to the public also thanks to the featuring with IOSONOUNCANE , which I involved in the choirs. This song led the way, taught me to be honest and straightforward in a song. Before that time I used to play hide and seek with my feelings in the songs, while with that record a new phase began for me, marking a passage of growth also personal.

The second choice is For a second taken from the last disc Corallo in which c is the contrast between two elements, which always fascinates me a lot, given by a cheerful and rather carefree music combined with a more violent and direct text: «Io non ti

I can stand more »« Your business because it is you even if you don't want ». This song is a spur to be yourself, starting with me, and it is a theme that I often sing.

The last song is Cruel: I chose it because it is the first time I sing love, the most powerful and most private one, of relationships at two and on an intimate level a chasm opened up to me. I had never sung “my love” in a song before.

Sometimes you realize that you have made a mistake, and the warning I make to myself is to remind myself that mistakes are obviously made, but learning to apologize is the most important thing.

3. In which line does your music fit? Who are your reference artists when you write?

We assume that artists who have done something they firmly believed in have always fascinated me, even changing the cards on the table, suddenly, when least expected. I like it when an artist finds a new path and departs from the pre-established path. I think, for example, of Bob Dylan who at the folk festival of Newport , takes up an electric guitar and displaces everyone. Or, lately, I think of Mac De Marco , who after having opened a new path, above all for the sonorities, diverges from it almost totally, bringing out a very different record, with acoustic guitar. I highly value these people, who perform unsettling actions by touching the soul of those around them. Here, my intent is to follow their teaching, their freedom and attitude. As reference artists I mention Franco Battiato , also a great lover of poorly traveled roads, and Lucio Battisti , who has gone overseas to look for musicians who broaden his views.

4. What is the biggest success you have collected for now in the CV and what would you like to answer if we asked you this question in a year?

I think the biggest success is being able to fall asleep well in the evening, because you know you've done your best and you're okay with yourself. Without fears and paranoia of having made mistakes in the relationship with others and having done things that you would not have wanted to do. It is not always easy … in a year I hope to reap what I have sown in recent months, or at least to see the sprouts!

5. “My funniest experience is …”

For me, the fun is also to be at the table with friends to indulge between non-sense and depth: in this regard, I remember certain evenings spent with Calcutta and the guys of the band during the rehearsals of the tour, at home the level was quite high! But I also tell you about that crazy and tragicomic evening of a few years ago, on the occasion of the Afterhours concert in the square in Ancona : they had me accompanied there and I had made an appointment with a person I didn't see later, I had arrived late and the group that opened (i Kurnalcool , a local band that did wine-themed covers) , he delayed and did not come down from the stage because he was praised by people who did not want them to stop playing. The Afterhours concert is incredibly canceled by popular acclaim, drunk among other things. At some point I found myself alone, at night, away from home, trying to reach Senigallia in some way. I started walking on foot along the main road, and after two hours I found myself in a bowling club. Talking to the old men, I begged a tear at home, a pitying gentleman loaded me up and took me to the gates of my city (he had a car full of pipes), with the intention of leaving me in a bad area on the outskirts. Then he looked at me, I was probably taking a lot of pain, and in a glimmer of wisdom he decided to take me home avoiding a certain attack.