5-questions-to-giorgieness

Giorgieness is a musical project founded in 2011 by a cheerful and charismatic girl who answers the name of Giorgia D'Eraclea . We talked to her about the controversial relationship with ourselves, about the musical education that comes to her from her dad and about her teenage dreams.

1. Hello Giorgia! To begin, we would like to ask you for a quote from a song that represents you. What is yours?

The quote I chose comes from my latest single Cursed , which does: «N you don't know how many times I thought it, damn it ». I chose it because it is a song that might not necessarily talk about a couple but also about the relationship with yourself. The cursed could be me, who has a somewhat controversial relationship with myself, of eternal struggle.

2. Define your work through three of your passages.

The first song is You can speak. This is the first song I wrote as Giorgieness , I composed it while I I was on the train Rimini – Milan and for me it represents the figure I wanted to give the project and the sound I wanted to have.

The second song is K2 , released in 2015, which was also the single that announced my first real record. For me it is particularly important because it can be the image of the challenges that I have to face every day in my work, represented by a giant mountain.

The third piece is This city , released in 2018: this is the first piece I collaborated with with different producers compared to previous works, and it also represents a turning point in sound. This song is surely the son of the new album that you will hear soon.

3. In which line does your music fit? Who are your reference artists when writing music?

One definition that I particularly like is dark pop, or an alternative pop that comes from an artist who has references in rock, grunge and metal, which then would be all the sounds that I have left from listening to the nineties. I am convinced that all the music we listen to is a reference: I often find things that I didn't even know had inspired me. Most of my plays come from my dad, who has always made me listen to so much different music: we still exchange many records! I generally prefer artists who have something true to tell, such as Nick Cave , Marilyn Manson , Taylor Swift … but I could spend hours here citing you artists!

4. What is the biggest success you have collected for now in the CV and what would you like to answer if we asked you this question in a year?

An event that I remember with pride was reaching the final at the Tenco Prize : “I was fighting” against Motta and his End of the twenties , it was a real honor to arrive up there. Furthermore, I also mention the openings of very important international bands such as Placebo and Garbage , which I respect very much. I am a person who reflects on the future in small steps, step by step, at this moment, however, I got a fix that I drag myself from childhood: doing a featuring with Ligabue ! Who knows that in a year he won't be able to access …

5. “My funniest experience is …”

One of my funniest anecdotes goes back to the Garbage concert at Fabrique , in Milan , for which they asked me to open their date. I was very quiet before going on stage – I always am in these moments – but I don't have time to take the first steps that my foot slips on a patch of water and I find myself lying on the ground, with my face on the stage . In that moment I wonder if I pretend to be dead, like a bear, or if I get up and start singing, as if nothing had happened … Obviously I chose the second. 😉