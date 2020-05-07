5-questions-to-wrongonyou

Wrongonyou is a sweet Roman boy with a sensitive soul who responds to the name of Marco Zitelli , and who has an incredible talent: his words touch the deepest strings of who listens to them. In this chat we talked about spontaneous loves, about missed timing and about a child's dreams that come true in adulthood …

1. Hello Marco! To begin, we would like to ask you for a quote from a song that represents you. What's your?

I chose a quote from Amarsi a po ' by Lucio Battisti who does Loving yourself a little is like drinking, the easier it is to breathe . I chose it because to survive you need to drink: drink. I mean water, not drinking with friends … which is also necessary but for other purposes! Drinking is one of the most natural gestures we make and we need most of all, it is a gesture of survival. So should love, a natural spontaneous feeling that is necessary, that grows gradually.

2. Define your work through your three tracks!

The first song I choose is I don't want to get down because it was the first song that allowed me to involve people in my lives in a way that was new to me. Still I just need to say the 4 words of the refrain to have all the audience singing in chorus. I tried this experience during the openings at the concerts of the Italian tour of Mika and I found myself with entire buildings that sang this song … it's a beautiful thing that keeps me high.

The second song is I've been wrong for a while , a song that tells my life very well and the idea of ​​questioning myself continuously . It made me realize that you can always grow in life, in any area.

The last song I choose is Calm calm , contained in my latest album Milan speaks softly in which the refrain says “Do you know what is there? If you arrive before me, what have you got to lose? “. It tells the importance of timing in life: everything comes with its times, with all the calm of the world. In life I am a black belt of lack of timing, so I feel it is particularly mine.

3. In which line does your music fit? Who are your reference artists when you write?

If I really have to classify in a genre, I answer pop / indie, even if the true indie no longer exists. In these months of lockdown I have tried to write and produce something different and get a little out of this vein, creating what I like to call “spontaneous music genre”. I listen and take inspiration from many foreign artists, I draw above all from the folk music and sound insertions that these singers have used. I really want to venture into vocal games, both in writing and in sound evolution, I want to focus everything on the voice, just as a rhythmic element.

I'm listening a lot Bon Iver , Joji , BrockHampton (a collective of rapper from Texas ) and Miike Snow . I am also being inspired by Italian artists such as Battisti and Venditti .

4. What is the biggest success you have collected for now in the CV and what would you like to answer if we asked you this question in a year?

Surely the greatest satisfaction has given me Killer , my song with millions of plays on Spotify and which has opened many doors to me, such as the signature with Carosello , who discovered me thanks to that song: it had entered the playlist Music Friday Mondo and had a hallucinating leap.

Another very successful episode was shooting the film Il Premio , in which I starred alongside Alessandro Gassman , Anna Foglietta , Gigi Proietti and other phenomenal actors. Just Alessandro discovered me thanks to my songs and wanted me to make the soundtrack of the film.

For the future, I certainly hope to go back to a concert … given the current situation, I was also lucky because my last concert was just before the lockdown.

5. “My funniest experience is …”

Definitely playing in front of 10, 000 people at Unipol Arena from Bologna with a guitar string that jumped like a champagne cork and I, who embarrassed myself, continued to play like nothing had happened. I was the supporter of a great man like Mika and I had no time or way to stop, nor did I have a technician who could solve the problem like at my personal concert. I was laughing and I felt crippled like a crippled basketball player who hops on one leg but is playing an NBA game! How nice, however, that the public supported me by showing understanding.