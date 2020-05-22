5-reasons-why-sophie-turner-and-joe-jonas-are-the-perfect-couple

Once upon a time, the Queen of Winterfell who meets the king of the boy band most loved by the generation Disney . How does the story end? Ask Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas : she was an English actress born under the sign of Pisces, he an American singer born under the lion of August. A fusion of British and American english. Ergo, their union could only be blessed by the stars. And in fact, they are so well together that they married twice (yes, read to the bottom to find out more) and now they are expecting their first child . Is there a better ending? Perhaps, only in the movies. But the two are very real and their relationship is one of the most envied of Hollywood . Don't believe it?

Here are 5 reasons why Jophie (renamed by fans) are the perfect couple.

imagine having Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner as parents https://t.co/qOD8FAuAO9 – ً mar 태 ⁷ ◡̈ (@vncentist) May 13, 2020

THEIR CUPID IS HARRY POTTER

This is a reason that is enough. « Sophie told me that if I wanted to marry her I would have to watch all the films of Harry Potter », said Joe in an interview with the Late Night Show . A not so unusual request for those who, like her, are super fans of the most popular wizard in cinema. And binge watching worked, as the two celebrated a year of marriage on May 1st. But, as in any self-respecting couple, the relationship must be equal. So Sophie , in return, had to watch the whole saga of The lord of the rings , Joe's favorite . The final result after 365 days as a bride and groom? A quarantine passed to recreate with Lego the castle of Hogwarts and the Binary 9 ¾ . How good is it to be nerd together?

@ joejonas🔮 ♬ Harry Potter Theme Song – Ost

@ joejonasToday’s creation 🔮 ♬ original sound – joejonas

THE UNION IS STRENGTH (EVEN AT WORK)

Sophie and Joe are exactly like their careers: different, but complementary. For this reason, they also manage to support themselves at work, participating together in projects in which each one highlights the qualities of the other. Then oh well, we know how much Jonas care about the family. Together with her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Deleasa (wives of Nick and Kevin ), Sophie starred in individual video clips Sucker and What a man gotta do , among the band's most loved hits. Ok, Joe knows very well how to stand in front of the cameras, but two things get better. In the series of Quibi , Cup of Jo , the singer tells to the public secrets and curiosities of 12 city: first stop, Amsterdam . Your tour guide in the city of mills? “My favorite person in the world.” Partners in crime, always.

WHO WELL BEGINS IS HALF THE WORK

Do you know when before you know someone you think: «Thank you, next» and then do you end up on the altar together? Sophie and Joe , yes. It was the distant 2016 when he, passing through London for a tour, he asked her to go out with a direct on Instagram. But the Northern Queen had a very bad opinion of Joe and even thought that it could be a catfish. With the fear that the cascamorto would have done, she had even been accompanied by two rugby friends to the rendezvous pub. How did it end? The others got drunk, while they chatted until the morning of the next day. So, to understand if they were made for each other, they went to a party of Halloween dressed respectively as a bunny and a Dalmatian. From there, they never broke up.

THEY ARE AUTO-IRONIC AND KNOW HOW TO TAKE THEMSELVES

One of the secrets for a good couple's complicity is knowing how to make fun of yourself. We fight, but then we make peace. All these two of them do it on TikTok , where they give fans moments in which they both joke about their faults. Who is the most pantofolaia? Sophie . Who gets nervous when hungry? Again Sophie . Who is the most spoiled? Guess you. Then think that Sophie and Joe are so self-deprecating, that to congratulate the graduates of 2020 (unable to celebrate because of the health emergency) they shot a video in which they say: «Hey, you did a great job. We don't have a degree, so we admire you a lot. “

@ joejonas🤪 ♬ Paulnsoph relationship – paulnsoph

NEW 🎥 Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas congratulating the class of 2020 for virtually graduating via hercampus on Instagram 👏 #ImStillGraduating pic.twitter.com/tN8JI2o64 U – best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) May 15 , 2020



ALL SHIPPANO LI

We only tell you that, at the news of their engagement, the friends were so happy to know them together forever that they organized a mega party to celebrate the union of their favorite couple. Sophie and Joe then thanked them by getting married twice: the first time a year ago in Las Vegas . But unbeknownst to the parents of Joe . Whaaat? Well yes, the second son of Jonas was so excited by the fact of saying yes to the woman of his dreams, that he forgot to invite his family, who discovered it on the internet. To be forgiven, however, a month and a half later the couple remedied by organizing a second wedding in France , is time without forgetting anyone. After a while, the most awaited news arrived: Sophie and Joe will soon become parents.

How does the story end, then? Well, for now, they always lived happily ever after.