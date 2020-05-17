5-sicilian-first-courses-to-make-at-home

“I do not envy heaven because I am well satisfied with living in Sicily”, asserted Frederick II of Swabia, crowned king in Palermo. And the landscape and monumental beauties were not enough to make this land of orange groves and palaces heavenly Baroque, of volcanoes and vineyards; a postcard sea dotted with picturesque beaches such as the Vendicari Reserve was not enough Capo Passero, San Vito Lo Capo and the Scala dei Turchi, making the “island of the sun” a corner of paradise, even the dishes of Sicilian memory contribute to making the region “second best destination in the world” (according to the ranking 2020 of Forbes ) a unique place.

It is a culinary tradition great and grandiose, the Sicilian one, which conquers with pastry art – cannolo, cassata, buccellato and granita with brioche among its warhorses – but which has much to say and give also in savory dishes, from arancini to fish main courses passed to pasta based first courses.

We have selected from the latter 5 easy and delicious dishes , which pay homage to the table to the largest island in Italy and the Mediterranean, harmonizing its flavors: aubergines, tomatoes, salted ricotta, “crumbled” breadcrumbs, olives.

These are the baked anelletti , the pasta from Palermo on Sunday, made with a donut shape and seasoned from city to city (but the meat and pea ragout with added aubergines and caciocavallo is among the most popular sauces); of the mythological pasta alla norma , whose authorship is disputed between Messina and Catania, and which asks for a short pasta shape, bans parmesan (preferring salted ricotta) and excludes grilled aubergines (in favor of fried ones!); of the pasta with the “crumbled” crumb (also known as “ca 'muddicca” pasta), flavored with toasted bread in a pan, and that Aeolian with olives and dried tomatoes, ending with pasta with broad beans , highly appreciated throughout the south.

Click in the gallery at the top to find out how replicate these at home 5 recipes Made in Sicily , simple and tasty dishes to do with ingredients always present in the pantry.

