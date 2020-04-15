50-alien-sightings

From Italy to Egypt and the United States, a journey through space and time to discover some of the most striking images of unidentified flying objects and traces of extraterrestrial life. Few photographic finds are controversial, but for the most part the alien hypothesis can undoubtedly be discarded

The first alien sighting of human history of which traces remain until today dates back to 2. 363 years ago, when the Greek general Timoleone – sailing with an entire fleet – claimed to have seen a very bright torch in the sky who judged his ships to Sicily. And someone even backdated the first ever UFO to 1. 500 before Christ, when in Egypt under the pharaoh Thutmose III the scribes told (but the translation is controversial) of disks of fire invade the sky.

Certainly, however, the hunt for unidentified flying objects , which not infrequently crosses the line of alien sightings, has had a strong surge from a couple of centuries now, that is since photography has become a technologically robust instrument to allow to gather evidence. In fact, the first documented cases are old black and white images, often with a rather poor resolution.

In the history of sightings, a turning point is 1947, when an American pilot named Kennet Arnold claimed to have seen flying a series of discs with the typical shape saucer-like (bones saucer , with a dome above the center), opening in fact what would have become a real obsession for aliens throughout the Northern America. To date, in fact, the United States continues to represent the country number one for the number of sightings, and from the year 2000 onwards statistics speak of approximately 6 thousand new cases each year . A figure that at least doubles on a global scale.

In most cases the phantom sightings are however simple oral testimonies, and almost all of these are reported among the 19: 00 and the 23: 00. One of the hypotheses, more folkloristic than scientific, is that there may be a correlation with the consumption of alcohol, but in reality the darkness and the time slots in which one is typically awake also have to do.

In the gallery from 50 photos that we made, the concept of alien sighting is interpreted in a broad sense. There are some of the great classics of the history of ufology , other very recent cases and sightings still widely debated. And we have included both photos taken from Earth looking at the sky, and from Space to Earth and also taken from space observations with telescopes and rovers.

A fraction of the sightings are hoaxes very simple to unmask, but there is no shortage of strange atmospheric phenomena , optical illusions, space accidents and war finds. There are also very recent cases of Italian sightings, and of course the elusive Planet X Nibiru .