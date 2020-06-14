6-calabrian-first-courses-to-make-at-home

The «toe of the boot», washed by the Tyrrhenian and the Ionian , but also a region of large mountains such as Sila and Aspromonte, the Calabria is a kaleidoscope of landscapes and traditions, found in his kitchen. A rich cuisine, with strong flavors, heir to a long history of shepherds and navigators.

To taste it, start with the first ones, like the six essential ones – and among the simplest ones – that found in the gallery above . We start with the most famous of the fresh Calabrian pastas, or the fileja : it is similar to noodles wrapped on themselves and pork ragout is seasoned or accompanied also only by the 'nuja, the famous spicy sausage of meat and spices, which enriches many dishes, and is perfect even with bread.

We then continue with the slating , a pasta “forbidden” until some time ago because at the beginning it was produced with the bran of the milling waste. Today it is produced with durum wheat and wholemeal flour and then bronze drawn , and is one of the best food and wine surprises in the region: with a few anchovy fillets and a pinch of chilli, it offers one of the best dishes from Calabria. Simple and straightforward, as well as the pasta with red Tropea onions or the many first courses with legumes: we propose the one with the beans, to be tasted fresh now that it is season. To discover all the recipes browse the gallery above

