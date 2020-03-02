6-cinema-podcasts-to-listen-to-on-spreaker

Cinema in all its facets, from curiosities to behind the scenes, from character analyzes to scientific and literary digressions. An extraordinary world that is beautiful not only to look at, but also to listen to. Especially through a podcast that keeps us alone at home, on the street during rush hour, but also on the treadmill to cheat time. The Spreaker platform hosts several, both in Italian and in English. Depending on the tastes of the consumer, the choice can be oriented on this and that product to find out something more about a dimension that we are passionate about, but on which we would like to know more.

For this month, we have selected six , ready, through different languages, to photograph the world of cinema in a new and unpublished, able to make interesting not only the connections between multiple films, but also to reveal what is hidden behind the protagonists for whom we cheer in the room. Tense your ears and let yourself be carried away by the current of the words and thoughts carefully selected by Spreaker:

RICCIOTTO – THE CINEMA ON THE RIGHT SIDE

A couple of times a week we talk about cinema with Aldo Fresia, Federica Bordin and Matteo Scandolin. Reasoned analysis, dispassionate opinions, declared partisanships, cats jumping everywhere. Here to listen to him;

SHOW TIME – THE HOT CORN PODCAST

Show Time is the in-depth podcast on cinema edited by Hot Corn, the online magazine dedicated to cinema and TV series. Here to listen to him;

LIVEWEEK

The editorial staff of ScreenWeek.it comments on the main film and television news of the week. What are the most important stars and films of the moment? What are the most anticipated films? Which trailer or news catalyzed the attention of the web world? LiveWeek is a punctual and precise look at everything that revolves around the large and small screen. Here to listen to him;

THE PLACE OF STRAWBERRIES

The podcast of Roy Menarini, professor and film critic, is the perfect synthesis between film criticism and “academic” dissemination on the world, techniques and themes of cinema. Here to listen to him;

POPCORN PSYCHOLOGY

Three professional therapists analyze and dissect the protagonists of cinematographic films, from classics to pop comedies, from the point of view of family therapy, childhood and marriage. Here to listen to him.

