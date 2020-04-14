7-things-you-don't-know-about-kate-and-william's-“home”

William and Kate Middleton tend to spend the vacations in their Anmer Hall countryside retreat in Norfolk, but their real home is at Kensington Palace in London. The Dukes of Cambridge live in apartment 1A with the baby royals George, Charlotte and the third son Louis.

Before the official transfer which took place in 2017, their rooms were completely renovated, for an expense that exceeded 4 million pounds. They live in apartment 1A, which counts 20 rooms spread over four floors, once it belonged to Princess Maragret, sister of Queen Elizabeth.

In the residence there are five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, walk-in closets, a nursery for the day and one for the night, and staff quarters.

Kensington Palace was built in 1605, but was not immediately a residence real. The building was called Nottinghan House and belonged to Sir George Coppin, one of London's most affluent businessmen. When King William and Queen Mary ascended the throne in 1689, they started looking for a new place to live: and so they purchased Nottingham House in the summer of 1689, for about 24 mila and 500 dollars.

The legend says that a ghost lives in Kensington . This is the ghost of King George II, spotted in the King Gallery: “Why don't they come” would have been his last words. According to the writer Andrew Morton, author of Diana's biography Her True Story In Her Own Word, in Kensington the ghosts of Carolina of Brunswick, Carolina of Ansbach and of princess Sofia would also be sighted. The “offending” room would be George's nursery, which has now become little Louis'.

