«70-thousand-dollars-to-pretend-a-flirtation-with-meghan-markle»:-the-revelation-of-an-actor

Before life as a real, Meghan Markle was a Hollywood actress. And now one of his former colleagues, Simon Rex , has revealed that he has received an economic offer to lie about his relationship with Prince Harry's wife. The 45 enne, chatting in the podcast of The Hollywood Raw, has admitted that a British tabloid offered him up to 70 Thousand dollars to pretend to have had a “flirt” with Meghan.



The two met when the former actress had 20 years and the former MTV veejay was much more famous than she was.

But there was only a short friendship. «Nothing ever happened. We never even kissed. She was just a colleague, whom I had met on a TV show, with whom I may have had lunch sometimes “, explained the 45 year old.



And again: «I said no to all that money because I didn't feel well about lying and messing up the royal family “. Meghan and Harry, when they announced that they wanted to take a step back last January, also pointed out that they were often put under pressure from the British tabloids. Meghan has declared that she is not happy, that she wants her life back. Harry remained, as always, at his side.



The official farewell to the royal family will be from April 1st . Without regrets, at least for now.

READ ALSO

Harry, Meghan, Kate and William: united (via social media) against the coronavirus

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, Meghan Markle and Harry are also afraid of contagion