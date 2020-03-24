90-years-since-the-birth-of-steve-mcqueen,-curiosities-from-his-cult-films

90 years ago, Steve McQueen was born. His reckless life lived between Hollywood sets, motors and beautiful women. His launch into the action scenes without a stunt double consecrated the myth. Memorable, his rides on the motorbike in La Grande Fuga or the historic pursuit along the streets of San Francisco behind the wheel of the Ford Mustang of Bullit . A feature inherited from his father, a stuntman, who abandoned Steve with his newborn mother. « The King of Cool » was born on 24 March 1930 in Beech Grove, a suburb of Indianapolis, Indiana . Thanks to a loan provided to the ex marines, McQueen moved to New York by paying the lessons at the Actor's Studio in Strasberg where he was selected (together with Martin Landau) from 2000 aspiring candidate actors. At the age of 25 years he made his Broadway debut and, at 30 , is already a star that shines between The magnificent 7 of John Sturges. In 1963, the definitive consecration arrives with The great escape , always under the direction of Sturges. McQueen was struck down by a heart attack (as a complication of a pleural tumor) at just 50 years, in November of 1980, ten months after being married (for the third time) with the model Barbara Minty.

Today, we want to celebrate the anniversary of the birth of the reckless myth of cinema with 10 curiosity from his cult films. Browse the gallery above.

