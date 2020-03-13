a-bracelet-to-support-the-sacco-hospital-in-milan

Even small gestures make the difference. And never as in this dramatic moment for our country must it be done. Rediscovering united in an era that makes you stay away is the only way to face the serious emergency we are experiencing.

That's why 10 Propositi by Anna Billò , jewelry brand, has decided to create the Special Edition bracelet who wants to be a symbol of solidarity in his message and intent. Made of stainless steel, at a cost of 24, 90 euro, it is embellished with a heart-shaped charm that on one side reads «DA TODAY the distance unites us “and on the other recreates the profile of Italy.

The good side of the jewel is that the 50% of the proceeds obtained from the sales will be donated to the Luigi Sacco Hospital in Milan offering concrete support to the 'Infectious Diseases Operating Unit.

