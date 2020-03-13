a-case-of-coronavirus-at-mclaren:-formula-1-towards-the-stop

Formula 1 also towards the stop. In these hours, the Australian GP is in serious doubt, but the risk of jumping is very real. McLaren pulls herself out. She will not participate in the first GP of the year. A member of the English team, who was already isolated because of fever, tested positive for the Coronavirus. President Zak Brown and team principal Andreas Seidl have taken responsibility for withdrawing the team. It is a unilateral decision, which however will have inevitable consequences.

Until now the only official decisions taken have been the postponement of the Chinese GP and the organization behind closed doors of the Grand Prix of Bahrain. All other sports have stopped – from football to the NBA – and in these hours also UEFA will make the same decision for all the federations of Europe where we still play; only Formula 1 had not surrendered to the evidence. But the first case of Codiv – 19 calls everything into question.

In the last hours there was a lot of concern among the pilots too. Lewis Hamilton, reigning champion with Mercedes, he expressed himself this way: « It is a shock to be here. The whole world is responding, perhaps too late, the NBA has already been suspended, Trump has blocked flights from Europe, but F1 is still going on. The king is money. ” The ex world champion Kimi Raikkonen, has explained well the anxiety that devours the same pilots and the members of the various teams: «Had it depended only on the teams, perhaps not we would be here. “ Thus the Ferrari driver Seb Vettel:« We must believe in the precautions taken, but if we went too far we would certainly have to apply the handbrake « . And it is indeed in that direction that you are going.

News is circulating in these hours that there is the possibility that the GPDA, the pilots' association, may decide to go on strike, choosing independently not to race at Melbourne's Albert Park. But at the same time, it could be the same teams, as solidarity managers towards McLaren, to enunciate – collectively – the Australian GP. For now, with a tweet published on its official profile, Formula 1 has announced that: « F1 and FIA are coordinating with all the main authorities regarding the next steps. Our priority is the safety of spectators, teams and staff present at the race “.