a-chinese-rocket-has-crashed-to-earth

After days of uncertainties and forecasts, the 11 May at 17. 33 Italian central module of the Chinese Long March 5B rocket crashed into the ocean Atlantic, off the west African coast

L '11 May in the Atlantic ocean , off the western African coast, the spatial object has fallen more massive for three decades now: the central stage of the Chinese rocket Long March 5B , or CZ5B. Or at least what could be left after passing through the Earth's atmosphere. With his 17 tons , in fact, CZ5B was much heavier than deceased Chinese space station Tiangong-1 (crashed on Earth in 2018) and some of his pieces resistant to very high temperatures could have reached the surface of the earth . At the moment, however, no obvious traces are known or eyewitnesses of the event.

# 18 SPCS has confirmed the reentry of the CZ-5B R / B (# 45601, 2020 – 027 C) at 08: 33 PDT on 11 May , over the Atlantic Ocean. The # CZ5B launched China's test crew capsule on 5 May 2020 . #spaceflightsafety – 18 SPCS (@ 18 SPCS) May 11, 2020

Launched on May 5 to transport a prototype of Chinese space capsule (a sort of Crew Dragon), it was now about a week that the Long March 5B rocket orbited uncontrolled around the Earth, special observation of space surveillance centers around the world, including Italy.

The CZ-5B-Y1 core stage is in a 155 x 366 km orbit, and is expected to reenter around May 11. At 17. 8 tonnes, it is the most massive object to make an uncontrolled reentry since the 39 – tonne Salyut-7 in 1991, unless you count OV – 102 Columbia in 2003. – Jonathan McDowell (@planet 4589) May 7, 2020

Thanks to the radio telescope Croce del Nord located in Medicina (Bologna ), in fact, even the Inaf of Bologna in collaboration with the Italian Space Agency and the Air Force , the Polytechnic of Milan, the Isti-Cnr of Pisa, the aerospace company Vitrociset and the University of Malta, were able to monitor the trajectory of Long March 5B, collecting data that contributed to the calculation of the return time window .

Return which then took place at 17. 33 Italian of the 11 May with a one-minute uncertainty, which however in the case of the Chinese rocket means that its pieces may have crashed somewhere in an area of 500 kilometers , according to estimates by the Aerospace Corporation.

It will certainly not be the last case of an uncontrolled return of a space rocket. China, intent on building a new space station and in various tests of new vehicles, intends to launch three more Long March 5B between 2021 and 2022.