a-combination-of-three-drugs-seems-most-effective-against-coronavirus

The Lancet clinical study shows the effectiveness of a combined treatment with three drugs, some of which have already been used individually in patients with Covid – 19. The results are still preliminary and the final phase of the experimentation is still missing but the research is promising

(photo: South_agency via Getty Images)

Clinical trials on drugs and treatments do not stop better against Covid – 19. Today an international study published in The Lancet shows that a therapy based on the combination of three drugs already known and used in other diseases, it could be more effective and shorten the healing time , as well as of hospitalization, compared to treatment with only two of these medicines. The drugs in question (see what they are used for) are interferon beta 1b , the association lopinavir + ritonavir and the ribavirin . In practice, if administered together, these drugs would fight infection more successfully than therapy that does not contain interferon beta 1b. The preliminary results concern patients with Covid – 19 mild or medium , but the researchers intend to understand if this combination can be valid even in the most serious cases. The authors point out that the clinical study, although promising, is still in the second phase (the intermediate phase, the third and final is still missing) and therefore you still have to wait to have a confirmation.



The three drugs

The combination studied by the researchers, coordinated by the group of Kwok- Yung Yuen of the University of Hong Kong, is composed of medicines already in use and in this case administered off-label , i.e. outside their usual indications, and use is allowed given the Covid emergency – 19 and limited to this . Interferon beta 1b is already used in some forms of multiple sclerosis, the association lopinavir and ritonavir in HIV infection, and the anti-viral ribavirin against inflammatory lung diseases (but is not specific for Covid infection – 19, which is due to the new Sars-Cov-2 virus).

The study on the Lancet

The study involved 127 adult patients, hospitalized since 10 February at 20 March 2020, with Covid's diagnosis – 19 ascertained in the laboratory. All patients had a mild to moderate infection – a Hong Kong even patients with light forms were hospitalized. The participants were divided into three groups and underwent a 14 days. The first group is made up of 86 patients with Covid- 19 who received the treatment with the three drugs. Among these there are also 34 hospitalized patients more than 7 days after the onset of symptoms, which for this delay, for clinical reasons, has not could also be treated with interferon but only with ribavirin and the combination lopinavir + ritonavir. The second group, of control , was treated only with the lopinavir and the ritonavir .

The results

The therapeutic combination is safe and has shown to be effective with faster times than the control group therapy. The results, in fact, indicate that the time elapsed between the start of treatment in the first group and healing (i.e. the negative swab) is 7 days for people who received all three medicines against 12 days of the control group. Furthermore, with the combination of the three drugs, the times in which the symptoms disappear (which by definition do not coincide with the healing with negative buffer), equal to 4 days against the 8 days of the control group. The research has so far excluded the most serious patients, who will however be involved in the next phase of the trial.

The role of interferon beta 1b

The study focuses on interferon beta 1b , which is the novelty that makes the difference . “These results” , stressed Jenny Lo , researcher of the Ruttonjee hospital in Hong Kong. The scientist explains that interferons are proteins naturally produced by our body in response to viral infections. “Hope” , continues Lo, “is that interferon beta 1b [una molecola simile a un interferone prodotto naturalmente ndr] can make the organism's ability to fight Sars-Cov-2 much faster . The next phase 3 of the trial will soon confirm or refute the usefulness of using this drug as a fundamental pillar in the fight against Covid – 19. “

From a sub-investigation within the first group, which includes 52 people treated with the three drugs 34 people who have not been able to receive interferon, but only ribavirin and lopinavir + ritonavir, it emerges that when interferon is missing, the results of the efficacy of the treatment are similar to those shown by the control group, which took only lopinavir + ritonavir, without ribavirin. This indicates that taking care of the patient early and also with interferon could make the difference.