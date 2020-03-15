a-company-searches-for-(paid)-guinea-pigs-to-get-infected-with-coronavirus

The challenge is to find the vaccine and to find it the London-based hVivo, a company that deals with virus studies, looks for volunteers ready to become laboratory guinea pigs and get infected to test new treatments, through the use of existing drugs and formulas or on an experimental basis.

And so inside a so-called Flucamp they are paid starting from a minimum of 100 pounds per day for a period that can vary between 11 and 14 days (the maximum will be 3. 500 total pounds ).

I requirements ? The age of majority and a state of good health . Nothing else. On the Flucamp homepage there is only a quick first distinction between asthmatics and non-asthmatics.

Incredible, but true: it seems that many people have already registered, captured by that attractive writing « Take part in a FluCamp study and be compensated for your time!» , complete with a final exclamation mark.

However, one must be well aware of what is happening: healthy subjects are inoculated with two weaker strains of the coronavirus – 0C 43 and 229 And -, which should cause the volunteer “only” mild respiratory symptoms. Once the result, or the disease, is obtained, the researchers will administer existing or brand new vaccines, in order to see the body's reaction and therefore the effectiveness of the solution.

