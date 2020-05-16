«a-discovery-of-witches»:-witches-and-mysteries-land-on-sky-atlantic-confidential

In A Discovery of Witches – The manuscript of the witches everything starts from a book. Diana Bishop, a university researcher who as a particular sign has to be a witch, finds it among the dusty shelves of the Boldeiana library in Oxford: it is a bewitched manuscript that will change her life forever bringing it to a lost world in which secrets and mysteries reign supreme. A story of fantasy, but also of introspection, which takes us by the hand within our deepest fears and which today, starting from 13. 30 , returns with an unmissable marathon on Sky Atlantic Confidential, the pop-up channel powered by Vanity Fair which from 8 to 28 may occupy the channel 111 by Sky proposing female stories that made the history of television.

Based on Deborah Harkness's Trilogy of Souls , A Discovery of Witches , whose episodes are available for whole on demand, is produced by Sky Productions and Bad Wolf and sees Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode in the role of Diana and Matthew, a biologist who is actually a vampire, protagonists of an epic that will take the viewer on an incredible journey where nothing should be taken for granted. A witch and a vampire together should not be: in the world imagined by Harkness, the two secular categories have always been against each other. The exceptional nature of the discovery of the book is, however, necessary for Diana and Matthew to form an alliance to protect it and solve the mysteries hidden within it.

The series, which was initially supposed to be a film made by Warner Bros. before Sky bought the rights to the novels, is a mix of adrenaline and courage, a desire for revenge and the need to rely on their skills . In this perspective, Diana's character is an all-round heroine who tries to prove to herself and to others that she has all the credentials not only to guarantee the survival of her world , but also to protect it from dark creatures who would like to destroy it forever. Shot between Wales and the Euganean Hills, Discovery of Witches has been renewed for a second season even before the first chapter closes. An epic that will keep you in suspense and that you can finally (re) enjoy on Sky Atlantic Confidential.

