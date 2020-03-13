a-dive-into-the-cosmic-spider-web,-seen-by-the-hubble-telescope

A few minutes of full immersion in this mysterious scaffold of the universe, thanks to the reconstruction of ESA

Galaxies and clusters of galaxies millions of light years apart, held together by an invisible force: gravity, which like a glue holds the meshes of what, for the cosmos, is a real and its scaffolding.

This is a simulation starting from the data and images collected by the Hubble telescope : scientists offer us a journey inside what is called the cosmic spider web, the network in which matter is embedded thanks to this force, where galaxies and clusters constitute the densest knots. Studying it – researchers have always explained – is very complicated, due to the presence of elements still shrouded in mystery such as dark matter and dark energy. But thanks to views like these we can at least imagine it.

(Credit video: Volker Springel / Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics et al. Via Esa-Hubble)