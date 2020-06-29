a-flowered-dress,-that's-what-it-takes.-if-kate-middleton-likes-it-too-…

We had predicted it well in advance: the floral print , with delicate and very romantic micro buds, would have been one of the great trends of spring / summer. The catwalks had decreed it and we, with a watchful and far-sighted eye, had caught the trend.

THE MICROFLOWER TREND ON THE PE CATWALKS 2020:

Now that even the Duchess Catherine of Cambridge wears it – for us, amicably, only Kate – here it becomes almost impossible not to emulate it by purchasing, now, before packing your bags for the holidays, a comfortable, light, long and fluttering dress, printed with many small, romantic, delicate flowers .

Quella grande coolhunter of Catherine wore a dress of this very style for an event charity in which she performed in the invasion of a sapling (more themed than you can't): the his is signed by the trendy brand Faithful The Brand and costs – for those who still can find it (help: go to NetAPorter) – less than 200 pounds.

The Marie-Louise model dress of the Faithful The Brand brand is on sale on NetaPorter.com for just over 200 EUR.

If the Duchess has been good at spending review , we also admit that we can do better. In our gallery below, 10 clothes very, very similar to those of Kate, but even more accessible budget . Spring flowers will certainly not be “pure avant-garde”, just to mention one who knew a lot. But can you imagine anything better for these days that smell of sun and colors?

10 MICRO FLORAL-PRINT DRESSES TO BUY NOW:

