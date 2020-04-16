a-harvard-study:-intermittent-social-distancing-until-2022

Without enhancing intensive care, effective treatments and a vaccine, intermittent social distancing measures may be needed for another two years, some overseas researchers write

(photo: Getty Images)

The idea that, at least for a while, because of the coronavirus it is impossible to return to crowded life than before it is increasingly widespread. At least for the next few months it will be impossible to imagine a return to normalcy , at least the one before, is the message that has been ringing out from many quarters, for some time now. For example, we may have to get used to staying distant until 2022 to intermittent waves , some researchers of the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health on the pages of Science . Unless they intensify intensive care , they do not arrive effective treatments or a vaccine , they write. Not in a way so different from what some researchers from Imperial College London .

What measures of social distancing will they do anyway part of the next steps in the management of coronavirus is now clear. Still less clear are the ways in which they will be pursued and implemented. To try to understand them in part what overseas researchers have done has been to hypothesize the possible transmission dynamics of Sars-Cov-2 for the next few years, based on the data of seasonality and immune responses of others betacoronavirus . This is by virtue of the fact that, as often repeated, we still know too little about the new coronavirus, and therefore it is not possible to make forecasts, less than ever timely, on how it will behave in the future or understand how exactly ours responds immune system. Studies, they repeat, more than ever necessary to understand if, how and how much immunity can be maintained acquired after a coronavirus infection .

Thus, based on what is known for other coronaviruses, scientists explain that seasonal (winter) waves of infections are quite likely to occur for Sars-Cov-2 in the coming years, with the risk of adding up to flu epidemics . This could mean that if social distancing measures work to lighten the burden on health systems and on intensive care, when they were relaxed and infections resumed the danger of collapse of health systems could recur (note: the data relating to other coronaviruses concern the United States, as well as references to intensive care availability). This is why, write the researchers, adequate systems of “intermittent surveillance and spacing (or sustained spacing if effective) could be maintained until 2022 “.

Therapies, vaccines but also strategies of “aggressive contact tracing and quarantine … could alleviate the need for strict social distancing to maintain the control of the epidemic ”, is still read in the paper. In the absence of these measures, they write in yet another passage: “intermittent isolation may be the only way to avoid crushing the capacity of the therapies intensive while building immunity in the population ”.

In any case, the monitoring system it will be essential to follow the evolution of the situation, to modulate the responses of intermittent distancing and to soon find new outbreaks even after an apparent disappearance, possible until 2025, the researchers go on. Finally, they add: the increase in the capacity of intensive care and the availability of effective treatments could help, “speeding up the acquisition of immunity of flock “.