a-large-asteroid-is-on-the-way,-but-there-is-no-need-to-worry

On 29 next April a large asteroid, called 1998 Or2, will come to greet us. But no alarms, it will remain about 6 million kilometers from us

Mark on the calendar the date of 29 April , because we will be able to admire another show of the sky: a large asteroid , called 1998 Or2 , will come to visit us, arriving at a minimum distance of suns 6 million kilometers about from us. But don't panic, there is nothing to fear: the asteroid, in fact, will not get so close to our planet as to represent a danger . Just to realize this distance, just think of the Moon orbiting the Earth at an average distance of about 385 thousand kilometers.

Wow. Asteroid 1998 OR2 tumbling through space seen by the Arecibo observatory. They confirm the space rock is ~ 2 km in diameter and rotates once every 4.1 hours. 1998 OR2 will safely make a #closeapproach of Earth on 29 April, at its closest being 16 x further than the Moon🌙 pic.twitter.com/ Rf7a4eg0gZ – ESA Operations (@esaoperations) April 24, 2020

To observe the asteroid from 13 last April the astronomers of the Arecibo Observatory wore masks on the spot of I work to continue observing the celestial object, without running the risk of increasing the spread of the new coronavirus . “# TeamRadar and @NAICobservatory staff are taking appropriate security measures as we continue the comments. This week we observed the asteroid near Earth 1998 Or2 “, the researchers wrote in a tweet. It is at least 1.5 km long , travels approximately 31 thousand kilometers per hour and, astronomers explain, will pass a greater distance than 16 times the one between the Moon and the Earth.

# TeamRadar and the @NAICobservatory staff are taking the proper safety measures as we continue observations. This week we have been observing near-Earth asteroid 1998 OR2, which looks like it's wearing a mask! It's at least 1.5 km across and is passing 16 lunar distances away! pic.twitter.com/X2mQJCT2Qg – Arecibo Radar (@AreciboRadar) April 18, 2020

“Topographic features on a small scale such as hills and ridges on the asteroid 1998 Or2 are fascinating “, explains Anne Virkki, at the head of the team. “But since we are all thinking of Covid – 19 , these features make it appear that 1998 Or2 remembered wearing a mask “. The radar measurements, precise Flaviane Venditti , researcher at the observatory, allow you to know more precisely where the asteroid will be in the future, including its future fly-by. “Nel 2079, the asteroid 1998 Or2 will pass about 3.5 times closer to Earth this year, so it is important to know its orbit precisely. “

Recently team radar got some interesting images from an observation. As Dr. Virkki tried to explain that a mask did not have much use in this case, Greg just wanted to be a part of things. # Wearamask #asteroid #friday #nasa #fridayvibes #greg #minicomic # comics #science pic.twitter.com/EnpXLVGvOr – Arecibo Observatory (@NAICobservatory) April 24, 2020

Keep an eye on the asteroid 1998 Or2 there is also the Italian astrophysicist Gianluca Masi of Virtual Telescope Project , which will continue to monitor it until 28 April, when at 20 (Italian time) the live streaming will start to watch it. The best evening to admire it, explains to Ansa Masi, “is the one between the 28 and the 29 in April when it will be among the stars of Hydra, south of the constellation of Leo, while the ideal time will be between 21, 30 is 22, 00, when the asteroid is in 25 degrees of height in a South-South West direction and even a small telescope or good binoculars will be enough to be able to observe it. “

WOW! AWESOME, Superb time-lapse showing potentially hazardous #asteroid # 1998 OR2 as it travels up there to its safe close encounter later this month. @AsteroidDay @BadAstronomer @SPACEdotcom @earthskyscience You WANT to see this! Full-res ➡️🔭🔴☄️https: //t.co/y4E2XTyZrx pic.twitter.com/wQNAC7hK1Z – Virtual Telescope (@VirtualTelescop) April 25, 2020

Astronomers have estimated that the asteroid 1998 Or2 has a diameter between 1.8 and 4.1 kilometers, and therefore large enough to have an impact on our planet. But, we repeat, in this case there is nothing to fear: the 29 next April, the asteroid will be held at a distance of approximately 6 million kilometers and therefore there is no danger on a possible collision with our planet. Nasa , remember, works constantly to identify and trace potentially dangerous asteroids (i.e. those that measure more than 140 meters and arrive less than 7.5 million kilometers from us), and none of these in the next future represents a real threat to Earth. “The 29 April, the asteroid 1998 Or2 will pass at a safe distance of 6.2 million kilometers “, explained the scientists , based on NASA's Asteroid Watch program. “There are no alarms for this asteroid”.