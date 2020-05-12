“a-little-while-i'm-at-home”,-as-is-the-spin-off-(online)-of-“a-place-in-the-sun”

It is not A Place in the Sun , but A Po 'I'm at home , what RaiPlay started airing on Monday 11 May. State TV, which Coronavirus has forced several suspensions, has decided to face the limitations inherent in social distancing to pack a new product. Something that could respond to the need for change and, at the same time, return a true look at the surrounding world. Un Po 'Sto a Casa , broadcast on RaiPlay at 18 of days between Monday and Friday, is the child of need and wit.

READ ALSO

“A place in the sun” stops and reruns start. But why not those of the nineties?

Spin-off of Un Posto al Sole , tells in 40 episodes such as Palazzo Palladini faced the lockdown to enter, more and less serene, in the coveted Phase 2. The first episode, a pill of three minutes and a little more, debuted on the service on Rai's request at 18 on Monday 11 May, when the face Diego's pale (Francesco Vitiello) has been joined to that of Silvia (Luisa Amatucci). A video call. Silvia, stuck in Indica with her mother, 217 kilometers beyond Naples, is forced to follow her from afar, the first reopening of her Vulcano coffee . «I know, it is uneconomical to reopen just for takeaway», one hears it, explaining to Diego how he wanted to give a positive signal to his city.

Browse gallery

The conversation between the two is short and, at the end, it is abruptly interrupted by Alex (Maria Maurigi), by a delivery which is ridiculous: a coffee, the third in a day. Un Po 'Sto a Casa , born from the need to stop filming the mother series , which is broadcast on RaiTre in reply, he managed in just three minutes to lightly focus on some of the pandemic critical issues. The impatience, the dancing mood, the cost, economic and human, of Phase 1 and Phase 2, the boredom that becomes action. With the original cast and the expedient of video calls, he has been able to «make the most of» the quarantine , reawakening the public interest in the events (albeit suspended) of Palazzo Palladini .

READ ALSO

«Beautiful» stops. So the soap surrendered to Coronavirus